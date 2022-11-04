"I'm happy to be alongside your journey" - Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and others wish Gilles Simon well as he bids farewell to tennis at Paris masters

The likes of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal led other players on tour to congratulate Gilles Simon, who retired from the sport on Thursday.

Simon, 37, enjoyed a successful two-decade-long career. He played nearly 900 singles matches (504-394), winning 14 titles. The former World No. 6 had previously announced that 2022 would be his last year on tour.

On Thursday, Simon lost in straight sets to Felix Auger Aliassime in the Round of 16 at the Paris Masters, which turned out to be the last match of his career. Following the match, ATP stars, led by Djokovic and Nadal, paid tribute to him.

Nadal said that he hopes to see Simon around, as the Frenchman loves the sport:

"Hello Gilles, I hope you enjoy your last match. Congratulations for your amazing career. Very long one. You achieved your dreams. A lot of amazing memories, without a doubt. I just want to wish you the very best for your future. I hope you have a great memory of the tour. We're going to see each other, without a doubt, because I know you love tennis, and you will be around. All the very best. Hope to see you soon."

Djokovic chimed in, congratulating Simon on his career:

"Gilou, congratulations on your career. It has been amazing for you, I'm sure. I'm happy to be alongside you, your journey. It's been only one year difference between you and me. We have known each other for a long time. We have had great battles on the court with some very good battles as well in the player council."

The former World No. 1 continued:

"There, we have been colleagues for several years, and your contribution to the tennis and particularly that standpoint of trying to fight always for the best interest of players has been amazing. Thank you for that. You can be proud of your career. Best possible way to finish in your city, in your country, with all your compatriots and people cheering you on. Well done mon ami."

Another top-ten player Stefanos Tsitsipas also joined in, saying:

"Congratulations on your amazing career. You are officially the chess master of tennis. You are extremely annoying to play against, and you have earned it with all hard work and your dedication to the game. I'm sure we're going to see you on the tour, on the tennis courts. I don't think you're going to be away, which is a good thing. I wish you all the best for your career, personal life and growing as a human being every single day."

Simon did not play much this year, going 7-8, with two of those wins — Andy Murray and Taylor Fritz — coming in Paris this week.

"I really enjoy the sport so much, and I think this is why I am so passionate about it" - Gilles Simon

Gilles Simon called time on his career this week.

Gilles Simon reflected on his long career following his defeat to Auger Aliassime, saying that his love for the sport kept him going and that tennis was always his first love.

He said:

“I just always loved tennis and it’s very interesting for me. It’s a very interesting game. So many things on so many levels. Physically, technically, mentally, everything. It’s a very nice sport, it’s the best sport obviously. Some tennis players would tell you that they play tennis, but they would have been happy to play something else, but this is not my case."

He continued:

“I really enjoy the sport so much, and I think this is why I am so passionate about it, and this is why I try to know it as good as I can, and it’s also why I was playing it that long. I think all the players who are playing at 35, 36, 37 or 40 years old, for sure they love the sport.”

Simon was not the most talented player of his generation but made it difficult for opponents to beat him with his counterpunching and tenacious style of play.

He reached the second week at all four Grand Slams, making the quarterfinals at the Australian Open (2009, lost to Nadal) and Wimbledon (2015, lost to Roger Federer).

