"She's been around for over 20 years, I hope she does break it" - When Steffi Graf said she hoped Serena Williams broke her Grand Slam record

Tennis legend Steffi Graf once said she hoped Serena Williams would break her record for the most number of Grand Slam singles titles during the Open Era.

The German won 22 Majors throughout her illustrious career, which was a long-standing record for the Open Eran until Williams surpassed her in 2017.

A year earlier, in 2016, Graf heaped praise on the American while talking to CNN. At the time, Williams had equaled the German's Grand Slam tally by winning Wimbledon. She hailed Williams and said that her playing at an elite level for such a long time was unbelievable.

"I think she's been unbelievable, she's been amazing to watch. I mean, if you think about it, she's been around for over 20 years and to have a career and to play at the level that she has been playing is pretty unbelievable, I have so much respect," Graf said.

Graf had a very classy response when asked how she'd feel if Serena Williams broke her record, saying that she was happy for the American and hoped that she would break her record.

"I'm happy for her, I'm excited for her. I think it's cool that records have been broken, that's what they are there for. She's been phenomenal to the sport of tennis, it's been great to watch and I hope she does break it," Graf said.

Williams and Graf faced each other only twice, with their head-to-head tied at 1-1. The German won their meeting 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 at Sydney in 1999 before the American beat her 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in the final of that year's Indian Wells Open.

Serena Williams broke Steffi Graf's record with 23 Grand Slam singles titles

Serena Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the 2017 Australian Open.

Serena Williams eventually broke Steffi Graf's record for the most Grand Slam singles title in the Open Era by winning her 23rd Major at the 2017 Australian Open, beating her sister Venus Williams in the final.

The American had a few opportunities to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles as she reached four finals after her triumph in Melbourne. However, she was unable to win any of them. Her last Major final came at the 2019 US Open, where she lost to Bianca Andreescu.

Williams announced her retirement from tennis earlier this year and last appeared at the US Open, where she exited in the third round.

