"I'm happy I was the first to go" - Roger Federer on retiring before Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer has expressed happiness about the fact that he retired before rivals Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.

Federer struggled with his right knee during his final years on the ATP Tour. The 20-time Grand Slam winner's last outing in a singles tournament came at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, where he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals.

The Swiss returned to the tour for the 2022 Laver Cup in London. However, ahead of the tournament, he announced that he would retire from tennis following its conclusion. His last match saw him team up with long-time rival Rafael Nadal against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. Federer and Nadal lost the doubles encounter.

The former World No. 1's farewell was an emotional one. Both Federer and Nadal broke down in tears, and the Swiss' retirement made him the first among the 'Big 3' to exit tennis.

In a recent interview, Federer, 42, was asked how he feels about not sharing the court with his rivals anymore. The Swiss said that he has a good feeling about it. He also recalled his own words from a press conference at the 2022 Laver Cup.

"It feels good. When I retired in London at the press conference next to Andy [Murray], Novak, Rafa, and [Björn] Borg and everybody who was there, I said, 'It's fitting for me to be the first to go.'" Federer told GQ Sports.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner, who turned pro in 1998, went on to say that he had spent his first few years on the tour without Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray. According to Federer, now it is their time to play in his absence. He also wished them well going forward.

"I had the time without them on tour when I came on tour and now it’s their time to have a moment on tour without me. So it would’ve felt wrong for me if Murray, who almost retired with his hip, or Rafa with his knees, we didn’t know how long he was going to play. So I’m happy I was the first to go. And actually I wish that they can go on for as long as I did." Federer added.

Murray and Djokovic, both 36, and Nadal, 37, are notably still active on the tour.

Roger Federer recently announced San Francisco as the host city for the 2025 Laver Cup

Roger Federer at the Laver Cup San Francisco Launch for 2025

Roger Federer was in San Francisco recently as he announced the city as the host of the 2025 Laver Cup. During his stay in San Francisco, he also hinted at the possibility of him captaining Team Europe in the future alongside Nadal.

"I see myself doing that one day, maybe it evolves that Rafa and I will do it together. I would be super flexible. But that’s not for now. After Borg and McEnroe maybe there would be another generation before my generation would come in." Federer, one of Laver Cup's co-creator, said (via San Francisco Chronicle).

The 2024 Laver Cup will be hosted by Berlin, with matches taking place at the city's Mercedez-Benz Arena from September 20-22.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins