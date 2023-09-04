Iga Swiatek's title defense came to a shocking end at the 2023 US Open. The World No. 1 was ousted by Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round on Sunday, September 3.

In the post-match press conference, the reigning French Open champion referred to her fourth round exit at the Australian Open as she reflected on her run at the Majors this season.

"For sure I'm not happy with my performances on hard courts in terms of Grand Slams this year. I think overall with my history this season, I've done a pretty good job just staying on a constant level, maybe accepting some matches that I shouldn't (expletive) up," she said.

The 22-year-old has had a gruelling season, battling two major injuries. She sustained a rib injury that forced her to withdraw from the Miami Open and a leg injury that she barely had time to recover from before starting her title defense at Roland Garros.

Swiatek added that due to her injuries, she has had little time to practice and wanted to make up for it.

"I'm happy that I'm going to have some time now to practice because I really, really need that and I really miss that. Because of my injury after Indian Wells, before Stuttgart, I basically had two weeks of practicing besides one week on grass," she added.

Iga Swiatek admitted that despite the loss, she was looking forward to unwinding at home.

"I'm just happy that I'll have time to just reset and go home for a while and just spend time a little bit more differently than on tour," she said.

Iga Swiatek slips from top spot after 75 weeks as WTA World No.1

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 US Open

Iga Swiatek's loss at the US Open will signal an end to the Pole's 75-week reign at the top of the rankings.

Swiatek became the World No. 1 for the first time in April 2022. She took over from Ashleigh Barty, who made a sudden announcement to retire and requested her name to be withdrawn from the rankings.

Since then, the four-time Grand Slam champion kept a stronghold over the No. 1 position, becoming the third WTA player to spend 75 consecutive weeks in her first stint at World No. 1. She trails Steffi Graf (186) and Martina Hingis (80).

Swiatek's rival, World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, has been hot at her heels ever since she clinched this year's Australian Open. The Belarusian was just a win away from dethroning Swiatek when she lost to Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon. With Swiatek's exit, Sabalenka will now sit at the top of the rankings regardless of her US Open campaign results.