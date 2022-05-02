"I'm happy that I'm back on track in terms of being able to play in tournaments" - Novak Djokovic ahead of Madrid 2022 campaign

Novak Djokovic has said that he is happy to be playing tournaments again after participating in only three events this year.

Ahead of his campaign at the Madrid Masters, the World No. 1 sounded pleased to have got a few matches under his belt at the Serbia Open last week. The 34-year-old is 5-3 on the year after making a run to the Belgrade final, losing to Andrey Rublev.

Novak Djokovic has had a surreal 2022 campaign. Due to his COVID-19 vaccination status, he was not allowed to defend his title at the Australian Open. The Serb made his season debut in Dubai, where he made the quarterfinals, but was not allowed to compete in Indian Wells and Miami due to being unvaccinated.

The World No. 1 was upset in his tournament opener in Monte Carlo to drop to 2-2 on the year. However, he played four matches at his 'home' tournament in Belgrade, where he got some much-needed game time. Djokovic said:

"Well, I could have easily gone out in the first match of the tournament and had four three-setters that went, each one, over two and a half hours, so I was looking for some more competitive match play. I was looking to spend more time on the court, and that's what I got. So of course playing finals is a good result and I have to be positive about it."

He intends to play in Rome next week and at Roland Garros, where he'll be allowed to compete after France eased COVID-19 restrictions. Relieved to have clarity on his schedule, Djokovic said ahead of his first match in the Spanish capital:

"I'm happy that I'm back on track in terms of being able to play in tournaments and, you know, having clarity in terms of schedule, where I need to go, where I can go, where I can peak and where I want to peak."

"Hopefully, I will be able to get the best out of myself, particularly in Grand Slams" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic celebrates his 2021 Wimbledon win.

Following on from Roland Garros, Wimbledon recently announced that unvaccinated players will be allowed to compete this year. That essentially means Novak Djokovic has the freedom to play a full clay and grasscourt schedule leading up to Wimbledon.

The New York Times @nytimes Wimbledon’s decision to allow players unvaccinated against Covid-19 to participate this year opens the way for Novak Djokovic, the No. 1-ranked men’s singles player who missed the Australian Open because he was unvaccinated, to enter the draw. nyti.ms/3LETomx Wimbledon’s decision to allow players unvaccinated against Covid-19 to participate this year opens the way for Novak Djokovic, the No. 1-ranked men’s singles player who missed the Australian Open because he was unvaccinated, to enter the draw. nyti.ms/3LETomx

Djokovic, who intends to defend his title at SW19 later this summer, said:

"Obviously in clay that's Roland Garros, and then I can be also in London playing in Wimbledon, which is, of course, a very important tournament to me. I'm happy with the next few months, where I have an understanding and clarity where I can play. So hopefully I will be able to get the best out of myself, particularly in Grand Slams."

It remains to be seen if Djokovic recovers his mojo in Madrid and Rome ahead of his first Grand Slam appearance of the year in Paris.

