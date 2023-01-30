Serena Williams' entrepreneur husband Alexis Ohanian was recently hit by a wave of nostalgia as the latter's grandfather is bringing Ohanian's childhood collection of story books on his way to Williams' house.

The Reddit co-founder also hoped for his daughter Olympia Ohanian to like the Calvin & Hobbes collection of books.

Ohanian, 39, turned to social media to share the news with his followers. Writing about the same on Twitter, he captioned his tweet:

"Grandpa is bringing a bunch of my favorite childhood books down to Florida. I can't wait. I'm hoping C&H holds up for @OlympiaOhanian."

The American couldn't hide his excitement when one of his followers got nostalgic with the mention of Calvin & Hobbes.

"RIGHT?! can't wait to crack 'em open again after all these years," Alexis Ohanian commented.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian Grandpa is bringing a bunch of my favorite childhood books down to Florida. I can't wait. I'm hoping C&H holds up for @OlympiaOhanian Grandpa is bringing a bunch of my favorite childhood books down to Florida. I can't wait. I'm hoping C&H holds up for @OlympiaOhanian https://t.co/fI9l2xWuQ0

Ohanian and tennis icon Serena Williams tied the knot in 2017, in a wedding ceremony that was attended by the likes of Beyonce and Kim Kardashian, among others. The duo became parents for the first time in September 2017.

Serena Williams and Ohanian are both quite active on social media, and both do not shy away from updating their fans with family content, including Olympia Ohanian. A few days earlier, Ohanian provided a glimpse of Williams' office, featuring daughter Olympia's adorable portraits. Among the many portraits in the 23-time Grand Slam singles winner's office were pictures of her five-year-old daughter along with her father.

How did Serena Williams fare at the Australian Open during her playing career

2021 Australian Open: Day 11

Widely regarded as one of the greatest ever to grace the sport, Serena Williams retired from tennis in 2022. The American veteran hung up her tennis boots after her US Open campaign, where she lost to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the 2022 US Open.

Williams has won the Australian Open singles title seven times, with the last one coming in 2017. The American won her maiden Australian Open in 2003 by beating her sister Venus Williams in the final.

She won her last Australian Open title, the seventh one, in 2017, which too came against her sister Venus Williams. The former World No. 1 beat Venus, 6-4, 6-4, to win the title. Serena was seeded second in the tournament, while Venus was at No. 13. The 2017 Australian Open title was the last overall Grand Slam title of her glorious career. During the Major, the American did not drop a single set.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes