"I'm incredibly impressed with Nadal's forehand, Federer's forehand, Djokovic's returns, but I'm more impressed with their ability to do it under pressure" - Former hitting partner Mike Digby

Tennis coach and former hitting partner Mike Digby has identified what he feels makes Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic great champions. He revealed that he is most impressed by the ability of the 'Big 3' to deliver under extreme pressure.

During his time as a professional hitting partner, Digby practiced with the legendary trio, as well as other top players, including Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Brit, a former US collegiate tennis player, currently coaches at the Soto Tennis Academy in Spain.

Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev to win a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title at the 2022 Australian Open in January. His two great rivals, meanwhile, have each won 20 Majors.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Tennis Files Podcast, Digby shared an important insight he has gained from spending time with top players and coaches.

"When you become a top 100 player, top 200 player, everyone can play tennis," Digby said. "Everyone can hit a forehand, everyone can hit a backhand, everyone is pretty athletic, everyone can serve pretty well, everyone can return pretty well. But the players that are ultra successful are the ones that can compete the best. And I think just reinforcing daily, having a competive environment and undertstanding what a competitor means - even for the top 100 players - that's what wins them matches."

Digby then suggested that the ability to compete and perform in crucial moments shared by Nadal, Federer and Djokovic is what sets the 'Big 3' apart.

"I'm incredibly impressed with Nadal's forehand, with Federer's forehand, with Djokovic's returns, but I'm more impressed with their ability to do all of that as a competitor under pressure, under extreme pressure," Digby continued. "And that's what makes them the great champions that they are."

The 'Big 3' at the ATP Heritage Celebration in 2013

During the podcast, Mike Digby also discussed how carrying out the basics effectively is key to the success of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

"The likes of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer - they have the basics both on court and off court nailed on," Digby said. "So then it allows them to be a little bit more creative in certain moments. No need to ever overcomplicate things, just get the basics done really, really well."

Djokovic was beaten in the second round of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina this week. The Serb was playing his first match since losing to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February.

Nadal withdrew ahead of the Masters 1000 event due to a rib stress fracture he suffered in Indian Wells last month. The injury occurred during the third set of his semi-final victory over Carlos Alcaraz in Indian Wells. It is only the second time the Spaniard has missed the tournament since making his debut in 2003.

Federer, meanwhile, has not played since losing to Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in July last year. He underwent a third procedure on his right knee last August after aggravating the injury during the grasscourt season.

