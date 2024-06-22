"I'm just so happy to be with Roger Federer" - Mirka breaks down in tears upon realizing how she'll miss watching her husband play after retirement

Roger Federer’s retirement was an emotional time for everyone, but mostly for the legend’s closest friends and family. He hung up his tennis racket at the 2022 Laver Cup, with his wife and children in attendance.

Fast forward to two years and Prime Video’s documentary “Federer: Twelve Final Days” helps fans relive some of the memories and get more insights from some bonus behind-the-scenes moments.

In one such snippet from the film, Federer’s wife Mirka reflected on the 20-time Grand Slam champion calling it a career. A teary-eyed Mirka says she will miss watching how "gracefully" Federer played tennis, a feeling that she believes others also shared.

"Yeah, I think I will miss... I will miss seeing [Roger Federer] play tennis," Mirka said (at 1.20.20). "Just because he plays so gracefully and so incredible and I think, erm, people will miss the same, yeah."

An emotional Mirka continued with her message, saying she would always be there for him. She went on to speak about the joy and excitement that the Swiss legend’s presence brings to her life.

"I'm just so happy to live with [Roger Federer] and be with him," Mirka said (at 1.20.20). "So yeah, I'm gonna always be there for him, and yeah, so excited that I found him in my life."

"My wife's been so supportive, she could've stopped me a long time ago, but didn't" - Roger Federer's retirement speech

Federer played his final match at the 2022 Laver Cup 2022.

Roger Federer had his big farewell at the 2022 Laver Cup, where he thanked his fans and the tennis fraternity for being a part of his journey.

"I was happy to play tennis and spend time with my friends, really. And it'll end here, so it's been a perfect journey," Roger Federer said (at 1.20.00). "I would do it all over again."

The Swiss legend shed tears of his own while speaking about his family, saying his wife had been supportive throughout his career. He went on credit her for helping him through tough times.

"Everybody's here tonight from my family, the girls, the boys," the Swiss said (at 1.20.10). "My wife's been so supportive, and... she could've stopped me a long, long time ago, but she didn't. She kept me going and allowed me to play, so... It's amazing, thank you."

Federer and Mirka first met at the 2000 Summer Olympics and began a relationship before getting married in 2009. The couple has four children.

