"I'm just a normal 24-year-old" - Jannik Sinner begs for Novak Djokovic comparisons to stop after China Open flourish puts him in elite company

Jannik Sinner won his second China Open title on Wednesday, dismantling Learner Tien in a straight-sets flourish in Beijing. With the victory, Sinner has now joined a prestigious list of multiple-time champs in the tournament history, which includes the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Michael Chang.

Ad

No one, however, has won the tournament more times than Djokovic, with the Serb winning the title at the ATP 500 event a record six times. Since the tournament became a 500-level event, no one has won it more than once (except Sinner), making Djokovic's accomplishment all the more impressive.

At his press conference after the win, therefore, it was expected that Sinner got questions about Djokovic's record and the possibility of him matching the 24-time Grand Slam champion's achievements in the future. The World No. 2 was hesitant to compare himself to the legend, stating that he thought of himself as a 'normal 24-year-old' and that he did not want to think too much about the future.

Ad

Trending

"I always say comparing me to Novak, he's in different league with everything he has achieved in his career. I'm just a normal 24-year-old who tries to play the best tennis possible," Sinner said.

"I know I've won some great titles in my young career, but let's see how long I can hold it. What Novak, Rafa and Roger did for 15-plus years was amazing. Novak is still here and showing some incredible tennis. So let's see," he added.

Ad

Regardless of whether he goes on to match or overtake Novak Djokovic's six titles at the China Open in the future, Jannik Sinner emphasized that he will be happy he managed to win at least two as things stand now.

"But I'm not comparing myself. I'm here to play. I'm here to enjoy. I'm also happy that I can say that I won two times here. If it stays at two? If it's more, I'm more happy? I don't know if I'm more happy. I don't know," Sinner said. "I'm very happy that I can say I won here two times, then we see in the future."

Ad

Sinner previously won the China Open in 2023, beating Daniil Medvedev in the final in straight sets. He reached the final last year as well, but lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

"I feel very comfortable" - Jannik Sinner on his experience at the China Open

2025 China Open - Day 10 (ATP Finals) - Source: Getty

At the press conference, Jannik Sinner also spoke about his experience at the China Open, stating that he felt very 'comfortable' at the tournament and that he did not think he would reach three straight finals in Beijing when he first arrived.

Ad

"For me, this will always be a beautiful tournament no matter what's coming in the future. It's very unusual to come to a place for the first time and you win straightaway. This happened to me here. Now three finals in a row in three years. It means that I really like to play tennis here. I feel very comfortable," Jannik Sinner said.

Sinner will now continue his stay in China with a visit to Shanghai for the next Masters 1000 tournament, where he is the top seed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shyam Kamal Shyam is a journalist and content manager who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. He has followed the sport for over two decades and considers Roger Federer the G.O.A.T. Shyam believes in accurate stories that provide detailed knowledge and insight, and strives to bring the same to his readers. Shyam has good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis