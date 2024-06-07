“I’m that kind of player that likes to stay in the bubble” - Iga Swiatek sheds light on what she does on off days after reaching French Open final

Iga Swiatek revealed what she does on off days during tournaments, after winning her semifinal match against Coco Gauff at the 2024 French Open. The Pole defeated the American 6-2, 6-4 in an hour and 37 minutes to reach her third consecutive final at the Paris Major where she will face Jasmine Paolini.

During her on-court interview, the 23-year-old was asked what her routine looked like on the off days, before her final. The Pole responded by remembering the first time she made it to the final at Roland Garros. Her maiden appearance in the summit clash came during the COVID-19 lockdown, because of which she couldn't go out much.

"We were in quarantine, I mean, not quarantine but we were kind of, you know, staying in the hotel, not really going out, but now I'm trying to mix it up a little because how long can you stay in, you know, the same routine."

Trending

Swiatek said that she was trying to socialize a bit more as she wanted to mix up her routine but admitted that she liked to stay in her bubble. She wants to broaden her horizons as a person since she doesn't have any trouble getting in the zone as a player.

"So yeah, I'm doing, you know, a little bit more like socializing and but we're still, you know, I'm that kind of player that likes to stay in the bubble."

"So I want to balance it well, but for sure I can add up to, sorry, a little bit more of that because it's easier for me to like turn on and off in terms of the focus and, you know, thinking about tennis, you turn it on today."

Iga Swiatek will take on Jasmine Paolini in the summit clash for the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek will take on first-time Grand Slam finalist Jasmine Paolini in the summit clash of the 2024 French Open. The Pole is looking to complete a three-peat at the Paris Major and win her fifth Grand Slam.

On the other hand, Paolini's been having the best season of her career, winning her maiden WTA 1000 at the Dubai Tennis Championships and reaching a career-high ranking of 12. She saw off the likes of Bianca Andreescu, Elena Rybakina, and Mirra Andreeva en route to the final.

The 28-year-old will look to go a step further by lifting the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup. However, it won't be an easy task for the Italian as she has never defeated Swiatek in her career and trails the Pole 0-2.