20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal recently provided insights into his ambidextrous skills, admitting that he is a bit 'strange' when it comes to using his right side for certain activities and his left side for others.

The World No. 2 uses his left side on the tennis court and the football field, but his right side to play other sports such as golf or basketball. In an interview with the Rolex Paris Masters team, Nadal opened up about the uniqueness of his ambidextrous skills.

"For me, it's (the stroke in golf) like a backhand. I started playing golf when I was at the age of 17 or 18, and naturally I started playing with my right hand. I'm a little bit strange in all of that. I eat and play basketball with the right, I play tennis and football with the left. It's a bit strange," Rafael Nadal said.

Nadal was also asked whether he ever played tennis with his right hand, to which he replied:

"Not much, and I don't think I can."

The Spaniard did, however, reveal something interesting when asked if he could play two forehands.

"I used to play with two backhands when I was a kid. I would have to change hands every time," Nadal said.

It is important to give back and be an example for the others: Rafael Nadal on his foundation

Rafael Nadal also spoke about his foundation, which recently completed 10 years in existence. The charitable organization has been one of the Spaniard's major focus areas off the court in recent times.

The Rafa Nadal Foundation uses sport and education for the development of children and teenagers, in a bid to maximize their potential.

1⃣0⃣ años promoviendo el #deporte como herramienta para el desarrollo personal y social https://t.co/3Sz8qyt3Kn

Ten years promoting sport as a tool for social and personal development #FundaciónRafaNadal #FRN10años #RafaNadal pic.twitter.com/uKEgatRHyk — Fundación Rafa Nadal (@frnadal) October 29, 2020

The 34-year-old Spaniard acknowledged the hard work that has gone into the project and stated that it was important for public personalities like himself to give back to society and lead by example.

"It has been 10 years of a lot of work. Starting something new is always difficult in this world. This year, we are able to help more than 800 families per year and we are increasing," Nadal said.

"We are moving forward in the right direction. Step by step but solid steps. For public personalities like myself, it is important to give back and be an example for others," he added.

Rafael Nadal was defeated in the semifinals of the ATP Paris Masters on Saturday by Germany's Alexander Zverev. His next tournament appearance will be at the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in London, which begins on 15 November.