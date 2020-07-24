Rafael Nadal's eponymous foundation has completed a decade of success. It's been 10 years since the foundation began its first projects, in Spain and India.

Rafael Nadal's dream initiative began in 2010 with the establishment of the 'Nadal Educational Tennis School' in the remote village of Anantapur in India. The school's primary aim is to help kids from disadvantaged communities in what is one of the poorest regions in the country.

The school offers its kids tennis coaching as well as academic support, and provides them with daily nutritional supplements and basic health care.

The school was inaugurated in 2010 by Rafael Nadal along with his mother Ana Maria Parera, who also serves as the President of The Rafa Nadal Foundation.

Rafael Nadal along with his mother Ana Maria (left) at the inauguration of his school in India

Over the years, the Spaniard's foundation has evolved greatly to become a benchmark in the use of sport as a tool for personal and social development. It does a brilliant job of bringing the values inherent in sports to the disadvantaged and those at risk of social exclusion.

"Focusing our help on children and young people living in vulnerable environments was the best decision we could have made," Rafael Nadal said at the 10-year anniversary.

“I think it is an important informative note that they learn to work to give their best, to strive day by day… and to do so while enjoying themselves. Because this is how I understand life, both on and off the slopes, he added.

With sport as its axis, the foundation currently works in three areas: social integration of vulnerable minors, care for young people with intellectual disabilities, and promotion of sports and academic talent. Apart from the school in India, it has a further 23 centers in Spain.

The objective in all cases is to foster the personal and social development of young people. It looks to create equal opportunities for all, regardless of their personal, social or economic conditions.

Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello, who now serves as the foundation's director, frequently visits the centers herself when Nadal is busy in tournaments.

“Through sports, we promote positive values, behaviors and skills in the face of the challenges of daily life and in relation to the environment. We are nourished by the power that sports has as an empowerment tool and transmitter of learning,” Maria Francisca Perello explained.

Perello visited the Anantapur school in 2019, and at the time had said she was very happy with the progress among its kids.

Maria Francisa Perello with a student from the school in Anantapur

The NETS (Nadal Educational Tennis School) in Anantapur is still fully operational, serving an average of 250 kids each year.

Rafael Nadal's 'special' relationship with India

Despite having no historical, ethnic or personal connection to the country, India is still a special place for the 19-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.

Situated deep in the desert of Andhra Pradesh, a southern state, Anantapur has been turned into an oasis of hope by Nadal.

Rafael Nadal at his Foundation's school in Anantapur, India

During his visit to New Delhi in 2016 for Spain's Davis Cup World Group playoff tie against India, Nadal had explained why the trip was especially close to his heart.

"India is a special place. I feel close to this country, and I’m happy to be back here. I have a part of my foundation here in Anantapur, where we try to help a lot of kids," Rafael Nadal had said at the time.

The tennis legend's foundation has also worked towards helping India in the ongoing struggle against the coronavirus outbreak. The staff at the NETS has been distributing food packages to the underprivileged, who have borne the brunt of India's strict lockdown measures.

Rafael Nadal's foundation from 2010 to present

The project which began in India with the foundation of the Nadal Educational Tennis School has since expanded to two other countries, including Rafael Nadal's home Spain.

2014 saw the launch of the Rafa Nadal Foundation Center in Palma, which is a complementary program to school training. Children from vulnerable environments are cared for at this center, with activities framed in the socio-educational, sports and psycho-therapeutic fields.

In 2019, another Rafa Nadal Foundation Center was opened in Valencia.

Rafael Nadal at one of his Foundation's Centres in Spain

In 2015 the Rafa Nadal Foundation expanded its work to a third area of action, focused on promoting sports and academic talent. With the Study and Play scholarship program based in United States, young Spaniards can now continue their academic development along with their sports careers at American universities.