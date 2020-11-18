After Rafael Nadal recently reopened the debate about the best-of-three and best-of-five sets matches in Grand Slams, Novak Djokovic took the opportunity to once again throw his weight behind the shorter format in the Majors.

Speaking to the press after his win over Diego Schwartzman, the Serb had explained that tennis was in dire need of younger fans given how the average age of supporters was alarmingly high at 61 years.

Best of 3 sets or 5 in grand slam majors? What’s your thoughts? This is mine. https://t.co/dnenYWu3ng — Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) November 17, 2020

Novak Djokovic’s viewpoints, however, came as a surprise to legendary doubles player Todd Woodbridge.

While speaking in an interview with World Wide of Sports, the Australian wondered why Djokovic would oppose a format that had allowed him to win quite a few long and difficult matches throughout his career.

According to Woodbridge, the World No. 1 stood to benefit the most from a longer format given how his physique and game went hand-in-hand with the grueling demands of a best-of-five sets match.

"I'm a little surprised by Novak's comments. He is one of those players that utilizes the best-of-five format as well as anyone. He has great fitness, he bounces back well from tough matches, and it's allowed him to win matches he would perhaps not have won if they were shorter," Woodbridge said.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion opined that Majors would be no different from the other tournaments if they lost the charm of best-of-five sets matches.

For Woodbridge, Grand Slams ought to stand out from other events, and the number of sets was a key factor in that pursuit.

"If we were to make grand slams best-of-three, you're making it groundhog day," the Australian explained. "Every tournament would look the same, and we shouldn't have that. We need the majors to stand out, and best-of-five gives that point of difference. The best part of tennis is the uniqueness of the major tournaments."

Advertisement

How many fewer Majors would Novak Djokovic have won if matches were best-of-three in Grand Slams?

Novak Djokovic with his 2020 Australian Open title

The simple answer to this question is five Grand Slams fewer. Djokovic would currently be on 12 Majors if best-of-three sets matches were prevalent in the mega-events.

Novak Djokovic wouldn’t have triumphed at the 2011 US Open, where he was two sets down to Roger Federer in the semis before coming back to win in five.

The 2012 Australian Open is another instance where Novak Djokovic was down two sets to one against Andy Murray in the semifinals.

The Serb would have also failed to win the 2014 Wimbledon title as he had fallen behind two sets to one to Marin Cilic in the quarterfinals.

Kevin Anderson took a two sets to love lead against Djokovic in the fourth round of the 2015 Wimbledon before the Serb staged a comeback.

Djokovic would have also lost the 2020 Australian Open final to Dominic Thiem, who had won two of the first three sets played.

Novak Djokovic after his loss to Denis Istomin at the 2017 Australian Open

Advertisement

However, looking at both sides of the coin, there are a few instances where Djokovic may have benefited as well if matches were best-of-three.

These were at the 2017 Australian Open (2R), 2010 Australian Open (QFs), 2010 French Open (QFs), 2006 Wimbledon (4R), and 2005 US Open (3R).

Novak Djokovic had lost to Denis Istomin, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Jurgen Melzer, Mario Ancic, and Fernando Verdasco respectively, but wouldn’t have if matches were decided over three sets.