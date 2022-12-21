"I'm looking forward to tennis welcoming Boris back" - Darren Cahill on Boris Becker's release from prison

Renowned tennis coach Darren Cahill recently discussed Boris Becker's release from prison.

The German tennis legend was given a 30 month prison term in April for hiding assets after being declared bankrupt and transferring significant amounts of cash illegally.

However, he was released early as part of a fast-track deportation program for foreign nationals; ordinarily, he would have had to complete serving half of his sentence before becoming eligible for release. He also cannot return to Britain for a span of 10 years.

In view of this, tennis coach and Becker's former rival Darren Cahill took to social media to say that he is looking forward to the three-time Wimbledon champion being welcomed with open arms by the sport and wished him well.

"I'm looking forward to tennis welcoming Boris back to the sport. As a coach, commentator, mentor, advisor, anything he wants, as I'm sure the sport and the people within it will open their arms for him. We all wish him well," Cahill tweeted.

Darren Cahill @darren_cahill Simon Cambers @scambers73 Wow, this says @TheBorisBecker is not allowed to re-enter the UK for a decade due to his early release. Is that right? Seems draconian - thought it would be just for the length of his original sentence theguardian.com/sport/2022/dec… Wow, this says @TheBorisBecker is not allowed to re-enter the UK for a decade due to his early release. Is that right? Seems draconian - thought it would be just for the length of his original sentence theguardian.com/sport/2022/dec… I'm looking forward to tennis welcoming Boris back to the sport. As a coach, commentator, mentor, advisor, anything he wants, as I'm sure the sport and the people within it will open their arms for him. We all wish him well. twitter.com/scambers73/sta… I'm looking forward to tennis welcoming Boris back to the sport. As a coach, commentator, mentor, advisor, anything he wants, as I'm sure the sport and the people within it will open their arms for him. We all wish him well. twitter.com/scambers73/sta…

"This is the loneliest moment I've ever had" - Boris Becker opens up about his time in prison

Boris Becker pictured at the 2020 ATP Cup - Brisbane: Day 1.

After being released, Boris Becker spoke about his time behind bars in an interview with German broadcaster Sat 1, claiming that it was the "loneliest" time he had ever faced.

"In prison you are a nobody, you are only a number. Mine was A2923EV. I wasn't called Boris, I was a number. And nobody gives a s*** who you are. When the cell door closes, the whole world collapses. This is the loneliest moment I've ever had," he said.

Becker went on to remark that being in prison made him find the person he used to be and that while the lesson he learned was "painful," it taught him something "very important."

"There is only you with your thoughts. There's a carousel in your head, of course. You try to breathe calmly. I was afraid. I didn't cry. I believe I rediscovered the human in me, the person I once was," he said.

"I've learned a hard lesson. A very expensive one. A very painful one. But the whole thing has taught me something very important and worthwhile. And some things happen for a good reason," he added.

The 55-year-old, who was speaking about his final few hours in prison, claimed he was eagerly awaiting the door of his cell to open and felt a sense of relief when it eventually did.

"From six o'clock that morning I sat on the edge of my bed, and hoped that the cell door would open. They came to get me at 7.30am, unlocked the door and asked: 'Are you ready?' I said: 'Let’s go!' I had already packed everything beforehand," Boris Becker stated.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes