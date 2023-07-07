"I'm all for loving your man but we do not need to know this" - Tennis fans react to Paula Badosa's dream of 'romantic moment' with Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tennis fans were left bemused after learning of Paula Badosa's dream about an intimate moment she shared with her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas.

On Wednesday, July 5, Badosa defeated Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

In the press conference after her first-round victory, the Spaniard recounted her experience of dreaming about winning the Australian Open with Tsitsipas following his defeat to Novak Djokovic in the 2023 final.

"Yeah, well, I was injured in Australia. I watched his match, the final. Of course I had jet lag because I was in Spain. I decided to watch that match. Surprising, because I never dream about tennis players, but I dreamt about him that night, that we were both winning Australian Open," she said.

Badosa also disclosed that she dreamt of the pair sharing a romantic moment together before refusing to elaborate further.

"Then it was like we were having a very romantic moment, but I'm not going to explain. I'm just going to leave it there," she added.

Several fans took issue with learning the initimate details of Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas' relationship.

"Why did we have to know this? Like I'm all for loving your man or woman but we do not need to know this," a fan tweeted.

Wimbledon 2023: Paula Badosa takes on Marta Kostyuk, Stefanos Tsitsipas set to complete 2R clash with Andy Murray

Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Andy Murray at Wimbledon 2023

Paula Badosa will continue her Wimbledon 2023 campaign against Marta Kostyuk in the second round on Friday, July 7. Kostyuk stunned eighth seed Maria Sakkari 0-6, 7-5, 6-2 to book her spot against the Spaniard. Badosa, meanwhile, enjoys a perfect 3-0 head-to-head record against Ukraine's Kostyuk.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, on the other hand, advanced to the second round after coming through with a hard-fought 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-6 (10-8) win over Dominic Thiem in three hours and 55 minutes.

Tsitsipas then took on Andy Murray in the second round. The Greek secured the first set 7-6(3) before Murray fought back to claim the second and third sets.

In order to adhere to the 11:00 pm curfew, the play was suspended after the third set at 10:38 pm, with Murray leading 6-7(3), 7-6(2), 6-4.

