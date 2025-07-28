  • home icon
  "I'm the luckiest" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian beams with joy after daughters Olympia and Adira surprise him with special treat

"I’m the luckiest" - Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian beams with joy after daughters Olympia and Adira surprise him with special treat

By Nancy Singh
Published Jul 28, 2025 05:06 GMT
Serena Willaiams, her husband, Alexis Ohanian and their daughters - Source: Instagram
Serena Willaiams, her husband, Alexis Ohanian and their daughters - Source: Instagram

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently shared a sneak peek of an adorable gesture by his daughters, Olympia and Adira Ohanian. The first one was welcomed by them to the family in September 2017, and almost six years later, the second daughter, Adira, was born on August 15, 2023.

Most recently, the 41-year-old showcased a special treat made by his daughters on his X handle by uploading a picture of the pie with the cute handwritten note written by Olympia and Adira that read:

"To: Papa, from: Olympia and Didi."

Another note read:

"For you, I made myself, I hope you like it! I miss you and I love you, Olympia, Didi."
Beaming with pride after this adorable gesture, Ohanian made his feelings known by dropping a four-word reaction that read:

"I'm the luckiest guy."
This isn't the first time Ohanian shared an adorable update with his daughters. A few months ago, in March, he shared a cute picture of experimenting with a new crepe recipe with his daughters.

When Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, made his feelings known about why he loved being a father of his daughters

In December last year, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, did a fun Q&A session on social media, where he was asked about his favorite part about being a father of two daughters, Olivia and Adira Ohanian. Revealing his favorite part of being the father of two daughters, he said that he was a 'proud dad.'

"My favourite part of being a girl dad is that I get to learn all these wonderful, unique, different things that make my little girls, little girls. And I grew up with sisters, I am obviously a dude, and I am a very proud girl dad," Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian said.

Revealing that he always learns something new from his daughters, he added:

"Because they are just, they are different and its awesome. I feel like I am always learning something new. And they are so sweet, very nicer, very kinder than I was at their age that's for sure. And it only gets better."

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian started dating in 2015, and after being in a relationship for almost a year, the couple got engaged in 2016. A year later, they welcomed their elder daughter in September 2017, and two months following this, the duo exchanged vows with each other in 2017.

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

