Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian experiments with new crepe recipe for weekly tradition with daughters Olympia and Adira

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently shared an exciting update about his culinary adventures . Ohanian revealed that he had been experimenting with a new crepe recipe, perfecting it for his weekly tradition with his daughters, Olympia and Adira

Williams and Ohanian first met in May 2015 in a hotel in Rome, and a year later, in 2016, they got engaged at the same location. Their eldest daughter, Olympia Ohanian, was born on September 1, 2017 and just two months after her birth, on November 16, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian got married in New Orleans. Their youngest daughter, Adira River Ohanian was born in August 2023.

Ohanian has previously shared that he and his daughters Olympia and Adira enjoy a heartwarming Sunday tradition of making pancakes, pancake art, baking cupcakes, and more.

Recently, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share that he had been experimenting with his crepe recipe, bettering it for the father-daughter Sunday cooking tradition. He revealed that his new secret to making his crepe better was adding a little extra vanilla to the crepe batter.

"Added some vanilla extract to the crêpe recipe this weekend," Ohanian posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In addition to their shared love for cooking, Alexis Ohanian and Olympia also bond over activities like playing golf, video games, collecting sports trading cards, and others.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian: “The first minute I spend with Olympia Ohanian, it releases tension”

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian & daughter Olympia at the 2024 Paris Olympics [Image Source: Getty Images]

Earlier this year, during a conversation with former American basketball player Chris Bosh, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared his method for relieving stress after a long day at work.

Ohanian revealed that spending the first few minutes with his eldest daughter, Olympia Ohanian, after a busy day helps him unwind and let go of the day's stress.

“It’s this give and take where I could be having some kind of day, the first minute I spend with her [Olympia Ohanian], it kind of releases and I can let go of that tension,” Ohanian said.

In 2020, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian made sure that Olympia had a stake in the L.A.-based women's soccer team, Angel City F.C., which they co-own with other celebrities. By securing stakes in her name, Olympia became the youngest co-owner in professional sports at just three-year old.

Additionally, Williams, Ohanian, Olympia, along with Venus Williams are also co-owners of the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC).

