Coco Gauff recently shared her thoughts on whether she is inclined to buy luxury goods after her fourth-round win at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Gauff has been in great form at Indian Wells this week. Having received a first-round bye, she came from a set down to beat France's Clara Burel in her opener. The American then downed Italy's Lucia Bronzetti in straight sets in the third round, before blanking 24th-seeded Elise Mertens for the loss of just two games to reach the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 tournament on Wednesday (March 13).

Coincidentally, it was the World No. 3's 20th birthday on Wednesday, which prompted a journalist to ask her what would be the 'ultimate gift' that she would give to herself, following her third-round victory

In response, Coco Gauff stated that her experience at TIME's 2024 Women of the Year Gala made it increasingly clear to her that she didn't want an extravagant lifestyle at this point in her career. She also joked that she would've stumbled at pronouncing her designer label if it hadn't been as straightforward as "Prada".

"You know, all the fancy stuff, I still feel like is way above me right now. If anything, I have learned from going to the Time Gala event and them asking me what outfit I'm wearing, I'm lucky, it's just a regular easy Prada pronunciation and not these other things," Coco Gauff said. I'm a pretty simple girl, to be honest.

"I'm looking for places for myself" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff retrieves a ball at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

During her press conference, Coco Gauff revealed that she is keen on buying her own place soon. That being the case, she is admittedly not too much into materialistic possessions.

"I guess materialistic things, I don't know. I mean, I could buy myself a lot of things and I feel like if I wanted something I could find a way to get it. You know, I don't know. I'm looking for places for myself, so I guess that," Gauff said. "But, you know, I don't think there's anything materialistic that I really can tell you that, like, I need to get this right now."

The reigning US Open champion also claimed she was grateful to be healthy and thriving in her career.

"Oh, I think the things that I want I can't buy (smiling). I mean, the things that I want I already have," she added. "You know, I'm healthy, happy, on tour, living the dream."

Coco Gauff will take on China's Yuan Yue for a place in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open. The 20-year-old will be keen on achieving her career-best result in Palm Springs, considering she fell at the quarterfinal hurdle last year.