"I’m not a massive fan of it" - Andrey Rublev, Andy Murray, and Casper Ruud reveal 'why tennis players hate Pickleball'

In a recent promotional video for the 2023 Canadian Open, several tennis stars were asked about their perspective on the animosity towards pickleball among tennis players.

Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements from tennis, badminton, and ping pong and has garnered considerable acclaim as the fastest-growing sport in America.

It has captivated a younger demographic with a multitude of aspiring players joining the professional tour. The allure of the sport lies in its accessibility and simplicity. The rules are straightforward, enabling beginners to swiftly grasp the fundamentals of the game.

When asked about the strong aversion of tennis players towards pickleball, Andy Murray expressed his lack of enthusiasm for the sport, while his compatriot Cameron Norrie attributed it to the absence of any distinct skill requirements for it.

"I’m not a massive fan of it myself to be honest," Murray said.

"For me it doesn’t require any skill," Norrie chimed in.

Andrey Rublev, meanwhile, stated that pickleball is often disliked due to its status as a relatively new sport that has already gained significant popularity in search rankings.

"Because it’s just a new sport that is already in the top of the search," Rublev said.

Casper Ruud, on the other hand, expressed that pickleball is like tennis' younger sibling, often subjected to teasing and ridicule.

"Kind of feels like it is the baby brother or Tennis. So, you know we always pick on your baby brother. Don’t you?" Ruud said.

"How about fixing the tennis courts in the city" – Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs on pickleball

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs has openly expressed her distaste for pickleball.

There has been a notable surge in the conversion of numerous tennis and basketball courts throughout the United States into courts for the highly trending pickleball. This transformation has ignited a substantial level of dissatisfaction among sports fans.

The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation recently made an announcement regarding the unveiling of five brand-new complimentary state-of-the-art pickleball courts at Riverside Park.

However, Rennae Stubbs has expressed strong disapproval towards the department's decision to prioritize the construction of these courts, rather than addressing the pressing issue of repairing the city's damaged tennis courts.

Rennae Stubbs 🟦👍🏼 @rennaestubbs @NYCParks @RiversideParkNY How about fixing the tennis courts in the city and surrounding areas!? There are a lot more people wanting to play tennis in this city and you give them less and less options! Also fix the courts u have! U know like the ones people play on with cracks and craters!

