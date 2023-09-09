"I'm not mature enough to handle these kind of matches" - Carlos Alcaraz on failing to find solutions vs Daniil Medvedev in US Open SF

Carlos Alcaraz confessed that his 2023 US Open semifinal loss to Daniil Medvedev was making him reconsider his ability to deal with tough situations during matches.

Defending champion Alcaraz, who was the favorite to reach the US Open final, fell short in the penultimate hurdle against 2021 champion Medvedev. The Russian outclassed the Spaniard 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to reach his third final in New York.

Carlos Alcaraz reflected on the defeat during his post-match press conference. He admitted that despite being a more experienced player now, he was ultimately unable to find solutions against Daniil Medvedev who played lights out.

“Well, these kind of matches can happen even if I feel myself different player, more mature. You know, he played really, really great, a great game. So I couldn't find solutions on the match,” Alcaraz said.

At the Grand Slam level, Carlos Alcaraz has played 10 five-setters and emerged victorious in nine of those, including the recent Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic. It is also worth noting that during his five-set matches against Albert Ramos Vinolas at the 2022 French Open and Jannik Sinner at the 2022 US Open, the two-time Major champion saved match points en route to the victory.

He was, however, unable to force a decider against the World No. 3 this time around.

Alcaraz confessed that he assumed that he had gained enough expertise as a result of his experience, but his latest loss to Medvedev made him change his mind.

“You know, I thought that, right now I am better player to find solutions when the match is not going in the right direction for you. But after this match, I’m gonna change my mind. I'm not mature enough to handle these kind of matches. So I have to learn about it,” the 20-year-old said.

"I have to talk with my team" – Carlos Alcaraz on coping with US Open 2023 loss to Daniil Medvedev

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 US Open

The loss to Daniil Medvedev is Carlos Alcaraz’s second Grand Slam semifinal exit this year. The Spaniard faced the same fate in the French Open semifinal against Novak Djokovic after dealing with cramps in the match.

At the time, Alcaraz confessed that he was underprepared for the match-up and put additional pressure on himself due to the significance of the occasion. The Spaniard, however, was quick to learn from the experience as he defeated the Serb in the Wimbledon final just a few weeks later.

In his US Open press conference, Alcaraz revealed how long it would probably take for him to come to terms with his first Grand Slam title defense failure.

“I don't know. [It will take] Probably days, weeks. I don't know,” he said.

The 20-year-old also said that he is viewing the defeat as a learning experience.

“I don't think I'm gonna think about this loss for a long time. Of course, I have to learn about it. I want to be better. You know, these kind of matches help you a lot to be better and grow up in these kind of situations," he conveyed.

He added that he will reflect on the loss with his team as well, so as to find solutions.

"But I have to talk with my team, with Juan Carlos, and how I can be better, but days, weeks, but not much longer than that," he said.