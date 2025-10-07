  • home icon
“I'm missing Caroline Garcia's wedding because of jury duty” - Danielle Collins reveals why she has been ‘struggling’ emotionally

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Oct 07, 2025 02:13 GMT
Danielle Collins struggling emotionaly over missing Caroline Garcia's wedding (Image Source: Getty)

Danielle Collins recently revealed that she was forced to miss Caroline Garcia's wedding due to jury duty. The American shared that the incident had left her ‘struggling' emotionally.

Collins and Garcia share a close bond on and off the court. The duo have faced each other on opposite sides of the net multiple times in singles events and they've even teamed up for doubles at the 2024 US Open.

Recently, in an appearance on The Gay Tennis podcast, Danielle Collins revealed that she had planned to attend Caroline Garcia's wedding, but was forced to miss the event after being called for jury duty, saying,

“I've been struggling a little bit emotionally (over) the last few days because my plans after Wimbledon were originally to stay in Europe and to go to my good friend Caroline Garcia's wedding. But unfortunately, I got called for jury duty. And I could not get my jury duty date moved. And so I'm missing her wedding because of jury duty.”
Garcia got married to longtime partner Borja Duran in July earlier this year in a stunning ceremony in Catalonia, Spain.

Danielle Collins shows her love for Madison Keys

Keys and Collins at the 2025 Australian Open (Image Source: Getty)
Keys and Collins at the 2025 Australian Open (Image Source: Getty)

During her appearance on The Gay Tennis podcast, Danielle Collins also showed her love for her fellow American Madison Keys. Speaking about the 2025 Australian Open champion, Collins called her an inspiration for the way she has been upfront about her struggles, saying,

“She inspires me. Just how she has evolved as a person and been so open about different things that she has worked through and different struggles and adversities that she has faced. And how she has been able to overcome all that and how genuinely she has spoken about all that. I just love when we have players like Madi who can speak so openly about their struggles and share her insight on how they were able to get through something that was dark or challenging and be a friend to other people. I think that is so special.”

On the tennis end of things, Danielle Collins was last seen in action at the 2025 US Open, where she went down against Jaqueline Cristian in straight sets. Overall, the 31-year-old has had a lukewarm season, failing to make it past the third round of any Grand Slam event. Her best result of the year came at the Internationaux de Strasbourg where she reached the semifinals before going down to Liudmila Samsonova.

Edited by Riddhi Acharya
