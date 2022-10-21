"I'm not a new car kind of person but I do like clothes" - Venus Williams on how she treated herself with first tennis prize money

In 2006, Venus Williams founded 'EleVen', a women's-only clothing brand that offers high-quality sportswear and stylish outfits for everyday life.

On Thursday, the seven-time Grand Slam champion participated in an 'Ask Venus' Q&A session with her fans on the fashion brand's Instagram account. Her fans, in large numbers, sent in their questions, and the former World No. 1 politely answered as many as she could. While she used text to answer some of the questions, she made videos of herself speaking for others.

However, there was one question where she deemed it necessary to use both ways of answering. A fan asked how she treated herself with her first-ever tennis prize money.

In her video, Williams stated that she wasn't a new-car kind of person but she liked clothes and that was her treat.

"You know, I didn't. I lived at home until I was 20 and then I bought a house with Serena that I lived in until she got married. I'm not a new car kind of person but I do like clothes. So maybe there's my treat," Williams said.

Along with the video, she also wrote:

"Clothes. Hence 'EleVen' was started."

Another fan asked Williams if being a tennis great, she automatically had an advantage in other racquet sports. The 42-year-old answered in the affirmative, saying that the most important aspects were hand-eye coordination and footwork.

"I think it does. Lots of racquet sports out there — table tennis, badminton, padel, pickleball, squash, etc. It's mainly hand-eye coordination and footwork. Also, athletes adjust quickly to other practices. I love watching other athletes pick up new sports. It's a study for how to handle adjustment and change and adaption in life," she said.

The five-time Wimbledon winner was also asked to name her favorite and least favorite surfaces to play on. She expressed her dislike for the faster courts.

"Honestly, I like every surface. But I would say I don't like the faster surfaces now because all the courts are slow, the balls are slow. So I'm not used to playing on fast courts, so it really turns me off," Williams said.

"I think she looks like me" - Venus Williams on Olympia Ohanian

Venus Williams went on a trip to Mexico recently

Serena Williams and Venus Williams' niece Justus Bobbitt is about to get married and hence, the family members went on a trip to Mexico recently. Venus, who spent a lot of time with Serena's daughter Olympia, was really excited about the excursion. The former World No. 1 took to social media to share a photo of herself with the five-year-old, suggesting that Olympia looked like her.

Venus Williams wrote on her Instagram stories

Poll : 0 votes