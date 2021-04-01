I'm not with Novak Djokovic, the PTPA talks so much but nothing is going to be done: Alexander Bublik

Alexander Bublik believes the Novak Djokovic-led PTPA is all talk and no action. According to Bublik, even though ATP isn’t a perfect organization in itself, the PTPA isn't a viable alternative as it hasn't offered any concrete solutions yet.

Recently, Novak Djokovic’s good friend and co-PTPA founder Vasek Pospisil launched a foul-mouthed tirade on court against Andrea Gaudenzi. Reports had indicated that Gaudenzi had given a dressing down to Pospisil after the Canadian had attempted to fight for the cause of the players.

Alexander Bublik was asked for his thoughts on that incident after his defeat to Jannik Sinner on Wednesday. But the 23-year-old claimed that his knowledge of the affair was limited to the video of Pospisil hurling profanities on the court.

In the same breath, Bublik added that he is not on the side of Novak Djokovic’s PTPA even though he feels ATP could do a better job themselves. The Kazakh revealed that he had once been part of the PTPA group, but had been left disillusioned by the lack of clarity on how to solve the problems.

"Well, I only saw the video when Vasek tried to sue ATP or whatever he was saying," Bublik said. "I'm not with this PTPA or whatever it calls (itself). I mean, not a single organization is perfect and of course, I think we could do better, but at the end of the day ATP is providing (for) us. And I can't really say much because I'm not with Novak and I'm not 100% with ATP you know, I just try to make my living here.

"If I go into this, you know, imagine the talking because I've been when this PTPA started," he added. "I've been to this group and so much talks, they try to do so many things but nothing is going to be done, you know that. Basically, it's all about talking at the moment; I haven't seen anything that happens really."

If Novak Djokovic makes me earn more, I’ll say thank you: Alexander Bublik

Alexander Bublik stressed that his primary goal is to enjoy his life as a tennis player while also making a living for himself. As such, he wouldn’t mind if Novak Djokovic’s PTPA ended up ensuring more prize money for the players.

But Bublik went on to claim he wouldn't go out of his way to throw his weight behind Novak Djokovic and Co, as he believes the ATP isn't doing an entirely bad job at the moment.

"I just want to play tennis, I enjoy my life and you know I enjoy what I make and of course, if Novak makes me you know earn more I'll say thank you. But I won't fight for it," Bublik said about Novak Djokovic's efforts. "If they fight it's cool. I mean, I'm more on ATP side because at least we're playing now and you know for me sometimes they do a good job, sometimes a bad job."

Bublik pointed out that the players, including himself, were earning well enough before the pandemic struck. For him, the ATP is akin to the goose that lays golden egg, and so he has no intention of culling it by siding with Novak Djokovic and the PTPA.

"I believe before that we were making good money," Bublik said. "Like (in) 2019 I played 12 events I made like $900,000. I mean that's kind of okay you know. Of course we're not quite hockey or we're not football but at the end of the day ATP feeds us and I don’t want to go against it because I don't see anything that Novak or Vasek can really sue them for and really win something."