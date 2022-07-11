"I'm playing Wimbledon finals against probably one of the best players of all time, I don't need someone absolutely smashed talking to me point in, point out" - Nick Kyrgios 

Nick Kyrgios' matches are seldom without any controversy or drama, and Sunday's Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic was no different.

Kyrgios claimed to have been constantly interrupted by an apparently inebriated lady during the match. The Aussie even complained about her to the chair umpire, hilariously remarking that she might have had "700 drinks".

"She's drunk out of her mind in the first row, talking to me in the middle of the game," Kyrgios said during the match. "The one with the dress, the one who looks like she's had about 700 drinks, bro!"

The incident can be watched in the video below.

Stefan Simanowitz @StefSimanowitz



Naturally, the mercurial Aussie was quizzed on the topic during his post-match press conference. While asserting that the lady did not completely disorient him during the match, Kyrgios remarked that a bit of decorum could have been more acceptable.

"I wouldn't say she cost me the game but you know like I'm playing Wimbledon finals against probably one of the best players of all time," Nick Kyrgios said. "I don't need someone absolutely smashed talking to me point in, point out, do you know what I mean?"

The 27-year-old pointed out that he has always been an advocate of having a "great time" but added that the umpire should have taken some action against the woman in question.

"I'm all for having a great time but speaking between first and second serve like to me, you know! I've been on a couple nights out in my life and I knew that she had too many," the Aussie continued. "I told the umpire, I was like, 'She's speaking to me a lot and she's drunk, what you gonna do about it?' He was like, 'I didn't know she was drunk' and then she continued and I was like that's when you gotta maybe give her a (cup of) water or take her out."

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast



"I felt like Djokovic didn't do anything amazing today, he just came back like he always does" - Nick Kyrgios

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

During the press conference, Nick Kyrgios admitted that he was plagued by nerves ahead of the match. He further added that Djokovic's lackluster display in the opening set helped him calm down.

"I'm very disappointed. I had a bit of anxiety before the match," said the Aussie. "I didn't know how it would play out, but he kept me cool at the start of the match. I played a great first set and felt like I was in complete control of the match."

According to the 27-year-old, Novak Djokovic did not play his best tennis but still managed to stage an impressive turnaround after dropping the opening set. Nick Kyrgios believes one of Djokovic's strengths is his ability to stay focused at all times.

"It's weird. I felt like Djokovic didn't do anything amazing today. He just came back like he always does," he added. "In the big moments of the match, it felt like he was never nervous. It's one of his great strengths. He never looks nervous. He's focused until the last point of the game. I have to congratulate him on the great game he played."

