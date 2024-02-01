"I'm not as precocious as Holger Rune or Carlos Alcaraz, but I have my own path and I advance at my own pace" - Arthur Cazaux

Arthur Cazaux has said that Holger Rune and Carlos Alcaraz are more precocious than him. Despite the admission, Cazaux has made it clear that he will continue to develop at his own pace and carve out his own path going forward.

Cazaux's electric displays at the recently concluded Australian Open turned heads, especially after he shocked eighth seed Holger Rune in the second round. The 21-year-old Frenchman's fine form continued in the next round as well, where he defeated another seeded star in Tallon Griekspoor.

However, Cazaux's incredible run came to an end in the fourth round, as Hubert Hurkacz proved too difficult to deal with. As a result of his performances at the Australian Open, the Frenchman cemented his place in the top 100 in the ATP Tour rankings.

Right now, Cazaux is playing on home soil at the Open Sud de France and is set to face Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Round of 16. Speaking in his pre-match presser (h/t PuntoDeBreak.com), Cazaux compared himself to peers Holger Rune and Carlos Alcaraz.

"When we were juniors he was a year younger, so I knew he was very precocious. I was not surprised by his promotion because he is a very hard worker and he has always had it very easy.

"I am not as precocious as him or Alcaraz, but I have my own path and I advance at my own pace. I have had many injuries that have slowed me down a lot, but that has not stopped me from believing. I'm going at my own pace and we'll see where it takes me," Arthur Cazaux added.

A brief look at Arthur Cazaux's injury struggles

In 2020, Arthur Cazaux reached the final of the Australian Open Junior tournament. Even though he could not win it, the signs were clear; Cazaux possessed the talent required to reach the highest level. However, it hasn't been all smooth sailing for the young Frenchman.

Between 2016 and 2022, Cazaux suffered multiple injuries, which included foot and elbow fractures. Muscle tears, tendinitis, and pubalgia also hampered his progress. Despite a long list of concerning injuries and medical conditions, the Frenchman recovered to rediscover his finest form in recent months.

After shocking Rune at the Australian Open, Cazaux opened up on how his injuries strengthened his mental resolve.

"My injuries have forged the career that is mine, that of a fighter and a warrior. Without them, I wouldn't be as strong as I am now."

Right now, Arthur Cazaux is ranked World No. 83, but the way he is going about his business, it's safe to say that barring another injury scare, he looks set to rise much higher through the ATP Tour rankings as the year progresses.