“I'm pretty happy that it's 37, I'm going to do my best to get even more” - Iga Swiatek after Wimbledon R2 win over Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove

Iga Swiatek overcame Dutch lucky loser Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday. The World No. 1 took a little over two hours to beat 30-year-old Pattinama Kerkhove on Court 1 and move into the third round for the second straight season.

With the win, the 21-year-old has surpassed Monica Seles’ 36-match winning streak from 1990 and matched Martina Hingis’ 37-match winning streak from 1997.

This unbeaten run has led to six titles across both hard courts (Doha, Indian Wells, Miami) and clay (Stuttgart, Rome, Roland Garros) — including two wins for Team Poland in the Billie Jean King Cup.

Speaking in her post-match on-court press conference, Swiatek said that she’s happy to pick up another win and stated that she will do her best to extend the run.

“Adding another match to this number is pretty special for me. When I'm out there I'm not really thinking about that. I'm just trying to play the best tennis possible on grass and the result is gonna come. I'm pretty happy that it's 37 and I'm gonna do my best to get even more,” Iga Swiatek said.

In Pattinama Kerkhove’s first match against a top-10 player, she played her heart out and made Swiatek work for her victory. It was just the sixth Grand Slam main-draw match for the Dutchwoman, who has reached the Wimbledon second round for the second straight year.

“That’s true [she pushed me very hard today]. I think she used all the advantages that she could. I feel like she was using the wind better than me. She wasn't slowing down her hands, she played a really great match and it seems that she really understood how to play today,” she said, praising Pattinama Kerkhove.

The Pole is happy to make it through to the third round and is looking forward to her next match.

“I'm pretty happy that I could sometimes just fight back and be the last one to play that ball in. I'm pretty happy that I'm gonna have another chance to play here,” she said.

Swiatek has now won 46 matches this year. In comparison, only Anett Kontaveit and Ons Jabeur won more matches (both 48) in the entire 2021 season.

Iga Swiatek to face Alize Cornet in the third round

Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Iga Swiatek will take on France’s Alize Cornet in the third round after Cornet beat Claire Liu 6-3, 6-3 earlier today. It will be the first-ever meeting between the pair.

The 21-year-old Pole said that she is looking forward to what promises to be an exciting contest.

“It’s true [that it’ll be a special match], I am looking forward to it. It's going to be for sure exciting. The people who are there in third round deserve to be there, so I hope it's gonna be a good fight and I'm looking forward to it,” Iga Swiatek said.

Cornet’s best Wimbledon result came in 2014 when she shocked top seed Serena Williams to reach the Round of 16. The former World No.11 is playing her 62nd consecutive Grand Slam tournament, which ties her with Ai Sugiyama for the Open Era record.

