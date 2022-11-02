“I’m so proud of how hard I worked” - Madison Keys sums up her 'really positive' 2022 season

Madison Keys recently revealed her favorite memory of her 2022 season through a Q&A session she hosted on Instagram through Thorne Health. The American cited winning Adelaide and reaching the Australian Open semifinals at the start of the year as special moments, adding that she was very proud of how hard she worked throughout the year.

Another notable performance from the 27-year old this year was her semifinal finish at the Cincinnati Masters, where she knocked out World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-4 and Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina 6-2, 6-4 to book her spot in the last-four. However, she lost to Petra Kivitova 6-7(6) 6-4 6-3 in the penultimate clash.

The former US Open runner-up looked forward to the upcoming 2023 season as well, joking that she was going to take a short break before shifting her focus to it.

“I had a really great month in Australia winning Adelaide and the making the semis at the Australian Open...but the whole year has been really positive and I’m so proud of how hard I worked!,” Keys wrote on Instagram story.

“I’m excited to keep building on it for 2023 (but after some time off soon lol),” she added.

The American has used products from Thorne for about five years and she served as a Thorne Ambassador for two years. Madison Keys visited a Thorne HealthTech production facility in Summerville, South Carolina, in April this year and spoke about health and fitness as well as her tennis career. She also presented a Medal of Kindness to a healthcare manufacturer at Thorne as part of her Kindness Wins Foundation.

A look at Madison Keys’ 2022 season

Madison Keys - 2020 Brisbane International

Keys struggled through the pandemic and began the 2022 season at the lowest point of her career. The American's spirits were crushed when she tested positive for Covid-19 just before her flight to the 2021 Australian Open, especially coming after she failed to restore her form when the tour resumed in 2020.

Keys dropped out of the Top-50 during her 2021 season after spending the previous five years in and around the Top-10.

“It was honestly freezing me. I felt like I couldn’t play at all. Just taking that away and putting tennis into perspective: that it’s a sport, something that when I was little I enjoyed doing and loved doing it. I was letting it become this dark cloud over me,” said Madison Keys trying to rediscover herself.

The Melbourne Summer Set was the start of the 27-year old’s 2022 campaign, when she was unable to get past the second round. In her next tournament, the Adelaide International 2, she emerged as the winner, defeating Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-1, 6-2 and defeating two Top-20 players, Elina Svitolina and Coco Gauff, en route.

This provided her with the assurance she needed to aim for a successful 2022 season. She advanced to the Australian Open semifinals before losing 1-6, 3-6 to Ashleigh Barty, the then-World No. 1 and eventual winner.

Her rankings have improved steadily after every tournament this year and she is currently ranked World No. 11. Overall, Madison Keys has a 29-20 win-loss record through 49 games this season.

