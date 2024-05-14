Iga Swiatek has mentioned several times in the past that she is a fan of Rafael Nadal. Recently, she opened up about how she does not focus on emulating the Spaniard's game but instead looks up to him for his behavior.

Nadal's clay court season has been running in full flow as he has participated in three consecutive tournaments. His latest appearance was at the Italian Open.

The record 10-time Italian Open winner started the tournament with a win over Belgian player Zizou Bergs in the first round. However, seventh-seed Hubert Hurkacz put up a solid performance to eliminate the Spaniard in the second round.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek is enjoying a fantastic patch of form. She triumphed in the 2024 Madrid Open after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final on May 4.

Currently, she has advanced to the semifinal in Rome after defeating Madison Keys in the quarterfinal of the Italian Open on May 14. Swiatek dominated Keys and won the match in straight sets.

During the post-match press conference, Swiatek was asked about what specific parts of Nadal's game she tries to emulate in her own. The Pole responded with a few examples but claimed that Nadal's gameplay is not her focus:

"Well, it's not like I'm really focusing on that because he's a guy, he has different powers, different strengths. I'm never going to be able to spin the ball the way he spins it," she said during the press conference.

"It's good to look at his forehand, for example, as an example, how he's using this spin to make a difference. Also his backhand is pretty flat. I think we have many similarities in that case," she added.

However, the World No. 1 revealed that it was the Spaniard's behavior that made her a fan.

"Overall I'm his fan more because of how he behaves. This is something that I try to look up to more," she concluded.

Iga Swiatek cried while watching the farewell ceremony for Rafael Nadal at the Madrid Open 2024

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek.

After Iga Swiatek defeated Yulia Putintseva in the third round of the Italian Open, she was asked about Rafael Nadal playing the last leg of his career. The Pole claimed she had mixed emotions about the Spaniard's impending retirement.

Nadal received an emotional farewell in Madrid after he was defeated in the Round of 16 by Jiri Lehecka. The record five-time winner was honored after his loss as he had announced that this was the last time he was playing in Madrid.

Swiatek revealed she cried watching the ceremony.

"I watched the whole (farewell) ceremony in Madrid and I cried obviously, but he seems happy and that's the most important thing. And kind of, I think, his approach is very smart and really a good example of an athlete that he's kind of satisfied with what he's achieved and he is okay with starting another chapter in his life," Swiatek said during her interview with the Tennis Channel.

Swiatek will be gearing up for a tough test in the semifinal stage of the Italian Open. She is set to take on third seed Coco Gauff on Friday, May 17.

