"I'm ready" - Carlos Alcaraz raring to join Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Bjorn Borg & Rod Laver with elusive French Open-Wimbledon double

Carlos Alcaraz has said that he feels prepared to join Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Bjorn Borg, and Rod Laver to become only the sixth man to win the coveted Channel Slam. The Channel Slam is a title awarded to a person who wins the French Open and Wimbledon in the same season.

After completing the Surface Slam at Roland Garros this year, the Spaniard eyes to complete the Channel Slam by defending his Wimbledon title. Alcaraz stunned the world last year when he defeated Novak Djokovic in a thrilling five-setter to win the coveted prize.

While talking to the media ahead of Wimbledon, Alcaraz was asked how confident he was going for the elusive Channel Slam and join some of the greats of the game to which he responded that it was going to be a difficult challenge but he was ready to give it a shot.

Trending

"Well winning Grand Slams is difficult and obviously changing from clay to grass court, totally different surfaces, total different game of play, and let's see, I'm going to try," Alcaraz said [at 6:43].

He admitted that he wanted to be a part of that short list of Channel Slam winners but was confident of the work he had put in to feel 100% for Wimbledon.

"Obviously, I want to put my name on that short list to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year. I know that there is going to be a really difficult and big challenge for me, but I think I am ready to do it. As I said, I'm doing a great work this last weeks just to get ready, just to feel comfortable to play Wimbledon on my 100%," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Estonia's Mark Lajal in the opening round of Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz (image source: GETTY)

Carlos Alcaraz kicked off his grass swing at the Queen's Club Championships where he was the defending champion. He got off to a stunning start after taking out Francisco Cerundolo in the opening round in straight sets, however, he was stunned by newly crowned British No. 1 Jack Draper, who comfortably ousted him.

The World No. 3 is set to take on Estonia's Mark Lajal in the opening round of Wimbledon on the Centre Court. Lajal won all of his qualifiers including a win against James Duckworth to reach the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. The Estonian failed to qualify for the main draw of the Lexus Surbiton Trophy and the Challenger Nottingham II this grass season.

Carlos Alcaraz headlines the first half of the gentlemen's singles draw alongside Jannik Sinner, Casper Ruud, and Daniil Medvedev.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback