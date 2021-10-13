"I'm really honored to be compared to Roger Federer, I love his dropshot and slices" - Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur is one of the best exponents of the dropshot in women's tennis. Her ability to play the shot at will has earned her comparisons with Roger Federer, whose delicate backhand drops are among the most beautiful sights on a tennis court.

Jabeur's dropshots were a constant feature of her victory over Anna Kalinskaya in the fourth round of the 2021 BNP Paribas Open. The Tunisian kept Kalinskaya on her toes throughout the match, which she ended up winning 6-2, 6-2.

Speaking during her post-match press conference, Jabeur said Federer has an "unbelievable" slice and dropshot and that she feels "honored" to be compared to the Swiss great.

"I think Roger has an unbelievable, like, slice and dropshot. He can make dropshots anytime," she said.

"Some people were comparing us in Wimbledon especially when they saw the clip of me slicing. Of course, you cannot compare," Jabeur added. "They said kind of the style of Federer, which I'm really honored to be compared to him. Yeah, I love Roger's dropshot and slices."

Jabeur also pointed out that many players on the tour use the dropshot to great effect, but believes hers draws more attention because of how frequently she uses it.

"Well, there is obviously so many, but I don't think they do dropshot as much as I do it on tour," Jabeur said. "That's why they don't see it."

Roger Federer had congratulated Ons Jabeur after her fourth-round win at Wimbledon

Roger Federer in action during Wimbledon 2021

Roger Federer has kept tabs on Ons Jabeur's progress on the WTA Tour. The Swiss had, in fact, messaged the Tunisian after she beat Iga Swiatek in the fourth round of Wimbledon this year.

Jabeur came from a set down to knock out the Pole 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. After the match, the 27-year-old revealed that Roger Federer had texted her after her win to offer his congratulations.

"Actually I got congratulated by Roger after my match, which was amazing," she said. "I think now I’m good in my tennis career!"

Jabeur revealed she was touched by Federer's gesture and that his message motivated her to achieve greater success.

"He was very nice," she added. "He took the time to say congratulations. That inspires me a lot and gives me the hunger to win more."

Ons Jabeur will face Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in the quarterfinals at Indian Wells on Thursday.

