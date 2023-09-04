Mother of two Caroline Wozniacki's Grand Slam comeback at the 2023 US Open 2023 was nothing short of a fairytale. But it came to an end in the fourth round on Sunday when she was defeated by Coco Gauff.

Wozniacki made life difficult for Gauff but the teenager held her nerve at Arthur Ashe Stadium to win 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in just over two hours.

Gauff failed to advance to the semi-finals of the US Open last year after reaching the last eight for the first time. She will be determined to make amends this time around as she prepares to face Jelena Ostapenko, who defeated World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

At her post-match press conference, an upbeat Caroline Wozniacki claimed that she could beat anyone on her day.

"I mean, yeah, I am encouraged. I think my game is pretty good. I think that I can beat anyone on any given day," she said. "I also believe if I'm not playing my best, I can also lose."

The former World No. 1 reflected on the positives from her US Open campaign and said she was looking forward to the rest of the season.

"There's a lot of positives to take with me going forward," she said. "I'm on the right track. I'm finding my form, I'm finding my feet. I know what I'm doing on the practice court is the right thing. So I'm excited to take on more events, more players out there."

"I'm exactly where I want to be" - Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki pictured at the 2023 US Open.

When asked why she decided to make a comeback after nearly three years in the wilderness, Caroline Wozniacki said that she wanted to gauge where she was tennis-wise as well as physically, adding that she "learned a lot."

"Well, I wanted to see with these three events that I came back and played this year, I wanted to see kind of where I was tennis-wise, where I was physically and everything else," she said. "I think I've learned a lot from that."

Wozniacki went on to claim that she is exactly where she wants to be, although there are still a few things to work on.

"I think I'm exactly where I want to be," she said. "There's still a few things that I want to work on and I can do better. But in general I think it's very positive. I think every event that I played, I played a little better. Every match I played here, I played a little bit better each time. A lot of positives I can bring with me."