"Naomi Osaka you better be taking notes" - Tennis fans react to mother-of-two Caroline Wozniacki reaching fourth round in US Open comeback

Caroline Wozniacki staged an impressive comeback at the 2023 US Open on Friday (September 1), defeating Jennifer Brady 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 to secure her spot in the fourth round of the year's final Grand Slam.

Brady, 28, in just her fourth tournament since returning from injury layoff, faced off against 33-year-old Wozniacki, who was in her third tournament back three years after initially retiring. Their impressive display of tennis had the crowd on their feet as the two showed no signs of their time away from the sport.

Nonetheless, it was Wozniacki, two-time finalist at Flushing Meadows, who showed superior fitness and slightly less rust, to secure victory by taking 11 out of 12 games after losing the first set.

Tennis fans were overjoyed when Caroline Wozniacki advanced to the fourth round, and they took to X to express their joy. According to one user, the Dane's victory is even more impressive because her backhand was looking bad until the second half of the second set, but she had the patience and experience to regain confidence.

"This comeback win by Wozniacki gets even more impressive when you think how bad her backhand was looking until the second half of the second set. Had the patience (+ experience) to go cross-court to get the confidence back until it started working again," the user wrote.

Another user believes Wozniacki is a "silent contender" for the 2023 US Open title because she knows the game well and appears to be confident of making a deep run.

"Amazing come back by #Wozniacki. I would say she’s the silent contender for the title. She knows the game and she seems very confident she can go all the way. Bravo!!! #USOpen," the user tweeted.

Another account posted:

"Naomi Osaka you better be taking notes cause."

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"What an honor this is" - Caroline Wozniacki on playing on Arthur Ashe Stadium

Caroline Wozniacki pictured at the 2023 US Open.

Caroline Wozniacki stated during her on-court interview post her win that playing on the Arthur Ashe Stadium is a dream come true for her since she never imagined herself playing there again after retiring and having two children.

"To be here playing on Arthur Ashe Stadium, it’s a dream come true. I didn’t think I’d be here again. When I retired and had kids, I never thought I’d be here again.. what an honor this is," Wozniacki said.

Caroline Wozniacki's next match is an enticing first meeting with American teenage sensation Coco Gauff, who came from behind in a similar fashion to defeat Belgium's Elise Mertens, 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.

