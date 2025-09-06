"I'm shaking in disgust”; “Embarrassing" - Fans slam Amanda Anisimova after American's 2nd consecutive Grand Slam loss at US Open vs Aryna Sabalenka

Amanda Anisimova put together an impressive run to reach the final of the 2025 US Open, but her dream ended with a loss to Aryna Sabalenka. The result left fans disappointed, as they found it difficult to accept that she had fallen short in a second consecutive Grand Slam final.

Anisimova made her first Grand Slam final appearance at Wimbledon in July, but nerves got the better of her as she fell to Iga Swiatek. In New York, however, she redeemed herself with an impressive run, defeating Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, Beatriz Haddad Maia, and others on her way to the championship match.

On Saturday, September 6, the American faced defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and opened with a solid start. However, a string of unforced errors cost her momentum, and she ultimately fell 3-6, 6-7(3) in the final.

Fans quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their frustration over Amanda Anisimova’s defeat. One user wrote:

"Amanda Anisimova in a Slam final might really be the worst player in the history of tennis dawg I'm shaking in disgust."

"Never say women’s tennis is even close to men’s tennis. What an embarrassment. It could have been 6-1, 6-0 if one of them had managed to hold serve. The same thing happened at Wimbledon it’s so disappointing and embarrassing for tennis," another wrote.

One account posted:

"Not the final we wanted... Amanda made so many errors. But still it was much better than Wimbledon."

"Amanda was very poor. Never hiding this fact. Jessica was a better match for Saba than her," one user wrote.

"Anisimova needs to work on her confidence. The pressure is too much for her, always tank in the final stage of the tournament," another joined in.

One fan tweeted:

"Too many errors from Anisimova, a lot due to her poor movement. Also think the moment was just too big for her, juat as it was at Wimbledon."

