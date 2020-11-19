Five-time Grand Slam doubles champion Bruno Soares has claimed he was shocked to see the names of Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil put up for re-election to the ATP Player Council.

Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil had left the Council in August amid much fanfare, drawing widespread opposition from the governing bodies. The two players, along with around 60 others, launched the Professional Tennis Players' Association or PTPA just before the US Open.

The stated objective of the association is to improve the condition of players on tour, even though many believe the ATP Player Council already serves that purpose.

It is now being reported, however, that Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil are up for re-election to the Council. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are the other (and more expected) names on the list.

Soares, a former World No. 2 in doubles and currently ranked No. 6, is also a part of the Player Council. ATP players will cast their membership votes in December, and the new council will be decided by early January.

"I don’t really know what’s going on on the PTPA. Don’t know much to be honest about them. There is not like a political campaign that we hear players talking about what they are gonna do if they get elected (to the ATP Player Council). So, yeah, I mean, I’m probably as shocked and curious as just like you guys with both of them resigning three months ago and then running again.," Soares said in London, where is competing at the season-ending ATP Finals.

Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil were always very active on the Player Council: Bruno Soares

Bruno Soares, who is also running for re-election, does not foresee any problems working with Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, if they are re-elected. Soares claimed that the duo have been very active on the council in the past, and that all members work with the same objective - to improve the conditions for the players and the professional circuit.

"I don't think it would be ‘uncomfortable’ if they were re-elected. I’m there, I’m running. I mean, Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, they were always very active on the council. And it’s nice. It’s good to have people. I think that’s the goal. All of us at the player council, we’ve got to work hard and make decisions for the best of the tour," Soares said.

"We are 10 guys at the player council. We are used to disagree in certain things, and that’s why it’s 10 guys to vote and discuss and decide what’s best for the players and for the tours," he added.

In his press conference on Wednesday in London, Novak Djokovic confirmed that neither he nor Vasek Pospisil voluntarily put their names up for re-election, but that their names were proposed by a large group of players. The Serb also confirmed that the ATP Board has stated that no player can be part of the Player Council and any other organization at the same time, which means he would not be eligible for re-election as long as he is part of the PTPA.