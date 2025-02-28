"I'm shocked the umpire did nothing after Daniil Medvedev said that"; "The audacity and shamelessness" - Fans lash out at Russian over Dubai outburst

Tennis fans across the world lashed out at Daniil Medvedev over his recent outburst at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. Medvedev was seen directing his frustration towards chair umpire Adel Nour.

Medvedev was the top seed at the ATP 500 hard court tournament in Dubai and kicked off his campaign by defeating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 7-6(4) in the first round and then registered a 6-4, 6-4 victory over 21 year old Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the second round.

Unfortunately, Daniil Medvedev's run in Dubai came to an end when he was defeated by Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 6-7(7), 5-7 in the quarterfinals. However, the match was not without its fair share of drama and controversy, with Medvedev engaging in a heated argument with chair umpire Adel Nour after reportedly receiving a warning.

During the altercation, the former World No.1 had accused Nour of displaying bias against Russians.

The unsportsmanlike conduct displayed by Daniil Medvedev did not sit well with tennis fans, who took to social media to express their disapproval of his behavior.

One fan stated that they were surprised that chair umpire, Adel Nour did not take more severe action against Daniil Medvedev for his on-court behavior.

"I am shocked the umpire did nothing after Daniil said that, very very very low stuff from him," a fan posted.

Another fan expressed that they were shocked by the "audacity and shamelessness" shown by Medvedev.

"I mean, the sheer audacity and shamelessness to come up with something so blatantly false, insulting and, frankly, idiotic when tennis world and ATP in particular (Nour is an ATP employee) stood by Russian players when they were banned from all other sports... Incredible," a fan wrote.

"Medvedev has had a lot of ugly interactions with umpires but accusing Adel Nour of Russophobia is a new low even for him. (Never mind that nobody gets away with his outrageous behavior as often as Med does)," a fan posted.

"The amount of times Daniil just straight up disrespects the umpires is not okay and he should be held responsible the same level as “you know who” in these situations. Daniil, be glad you’re even allowed to play….." a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"He’s becoming increasingly more and more dislikable every day," a fan posted.

"Weekly Medvedev crashout," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Daniil Medvedev will next compete at the 2025 Indian Wells Open

Daniil Medvedev at Indian Wells in 2024 [Image Source: Getty Images]

Daniil Medvedev will next compete at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters, scheduled to take place from March 2 to March 16, 2025, on the outdoor hard courts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Medvedev's best performances at the ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournament in California came in the last two years, in 2023 and 2024 when he finished as the runner-up.

In 2023, the former World No.1 was seeded fifth and defeated the likes of Brandon Nakashima, Ilya Ivashka, Alexander Zverev, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Frances Tiafoe before falling to top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the final with a score of 3-6, 2-6.

The following year, in 2024, Daniil Medvedev triumphed over players like Roberto Carballes Baena, Sebastian Korda, Grigor Dimitrov, Holger Rune, and Tommy Paul to reach the final once again. Unfortunately, he finished as the runner-up for the second consecutive year after losing 6-7(5), 1-6 to Alcaraz in a repeat of the previous year's final.

