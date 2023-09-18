"I'm smelling another comeback" - Daria Saville reacts to Maria Sharapova including 'specific' exercises in workout routine update

Australian tennis sensation Daria Saville recently shared her thoughts on Maria Sharapova's latest workout routine update. In her remarks, Saville hinted at the possibility of witnessing yet another remarkable comeback from the illustrious Russian tennis icon.

On Monday, September 18, Daria Saville, the former No. 20 on the WTA rankings, took to her Instagram story to repost a video. In this video, Sharapova was seen actively participating in specific workout routines, including lunges, dumbbell bent-over rows, crunches, and a series of exercises involving dumbbells, as well as other types of routines.

“I'm smelling another come back. no one does specific exercises like this just to "feel" good,” Daria Saville captioned the video.

Daria Saville repost of sharapova hitting the gym

Maria Sharapova is a five-time Grand Slam champion who retired from professional tennis in February 2020 when she was just 32 years old. Her decision to step away from the sport was driven by a desire to pursue other activities. Sharapova had been grappling with persistent shoulder issues that significantly hindered her career. She faced recurrent tendon damage in her right shoulder and inflammation in her forearms. These physical challenges had, at times, made it extremely painful for her to even hold a tennis racket, let alone execute powerful forehand shots.

Maria Sharapova reminisces about the latter stages of her career

2016 Australian Open - Day 5

Maria Sharapova, currently ranked fourth on the women's all-time career earnings list in tennis, holds the distinction of being one of only ten women to accomplish the coveted career Grand Slam, and she stands as the sole Russian to achieve this remarkable feat.

During a recent interview with Tennis Canada, Sharapova delved into a variety of subjects, including her entrepreneurial pursuits, passion for fashion, and her illustrious tennis career. When discussing the latter stages of her professional journey, the Russian tennis icon shared that she had put in significant effort to regain her form towards the end. However, she candidly admitted that her body no longer cooperated as it once did. She recognized that a substantial part of her determination to continue came from her own stubbornness, a trait she eventually had to relinquish.

“Toward the end of my career, I tried very, very hard to get my body back in shape and injury-free, and a lot of that came from my stubbornness because I truly believed I could repair my ligaments and my tendons in my shoulder just if I worked harder.

And sometimes, you have to let go of that stubbornness in order for there to be more beautiful things in your life to open up,” Sharapova added.