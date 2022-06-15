Maria Sharapova rejoins Forbes' list of richest self-made women under the age of 40

After dropping off Forbes' list of richest self-made women under the age of 40 in 2021, Maria Sharapova has joined the ranks once again in 2022. With an estimated net worth of $220 million, the five-time Grand Slam champion is the seventh youngest woman to gain entry into the list.

Endorsements from popular brands such as Nike, Porsche and Evian, combined with her own candy brand Sugarpova, are some of the major contributors towards the Russian's wealth. Since 2021, the former World No. 1 has also picked up equity shares in startups like Total and investing platforms such as Public.com that lend considerable weight to her earnings.

Earlier this year, Sharapova joined luxury brand Moncler's Board of Directors, adding even more impetus to her ever-growing fortune. In the overall list of the richest self-made women, the 35-year-old occupies the 97th spot.

With an estimated wealth of $260 million, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams also made the overall list. But since the American turned 40 last september, Maria Sharapova remains the only tennis player on the Under-40 list.

Maria Sharapova has earned the fourth-most prize money in WTA history

Maria Sharapova has won the fourth-most prize money on the WTA tour

Maria Sharapova was as prolific on the tennis court as she has been off it following her retirement in 2020, and earned $38,777,962 in prize money during her illustrious career. Only Serena Williams ($94.5 million), Venus Williams ($42.3 million) and Simona Halep ($38.9 million) have earned more from their exploits on the WTA tour in recorded history.

With titles at all four Grand Slams (one each at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open, two at the French Open), Sharapova is one of only 10 women to have completed the Career Slam. She is also the only Russian to have achieved the feat.

To add to that, the former World No. 1 also has an Olympic silver medal to her name, which she won at the 2012 Rio Olympics. Seeded third in the tournament, the 35-year-old defeated Sabine Lisciki and Kim Clijsters before falling to Serena Williams in the final. Overall, Sharapova has won 36 WTA tour singles titles, which also includes one WTA Tour Finals title and 14 WTA Tier 1/Premier trophies.

The Russian has been spending her post-retirement life as an entrepreneur and fashion icon, and very recently announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The five-time Grand Slam champion has been in a relationship with British businessman Alexander Gilkes since 2018, and got engaged to him at the end of 2020.

