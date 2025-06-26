"I'm softer... My dad was the opposite" - Taylor Fritz reveals real reason why he 'spoils' his son Jordan

Taylor Fritz has made an honest admission about how his relationship with his son Jordan differs greatly from the one he shares with his own father. The American also opened up about spending a lot of time away from the eight-year-old while competing on tour.

Fritz was married to Raquel Pedraza from 2016 to 2019, and the couple welcomed their son Jordan in 2017. The World No. 5 was only 19 years old when he became a father and had just started out on the professional tour, which made it difficult to strike a balance in his professional and personal life.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Taylor Fritz said that he had to learn how to focus on his tennis career while also making time for his son.

"Yes, for sure. I had to learn how best to manage my time. At that age you’re trying to become a better player and travelling – but I was trying to maximise the time I could spend with my son," Taylor Fritz said.

Although Fritz rarely makes a show of his time with Jordan, he has occasionally shared glimpses into their bond - from Christmas celebrations and fun basketball games to his support for the eight-year-old's interest in soccer.

However, the American admitted that he didn't get to spend as much quality time with his son as he would like. Fritz acknowledged that he was guilty of spoiling Jordan, which was very different from how his own father had raised him.

"I can’t be there as much with my son. I’d love to be full time with him and so I’m softer and can’t help but spoil my son. My dad was the opposite," he added.

Taylor Fritz was coached by his father Guy in his junior days, having revealed that his dad "pushed him really hard" when he was younger. Given that the World No. 5 also said their relationship "wasn't amazing" because of his dad's coaching role, it is understandable why he feels the need to be "softer" with his son Jordan.

Taylor Fritz on his father: "He’s not someone who’s going to lie to make me feel good"

Taylor Fritz - Source: Getty

In the same interview, Taylor Fritz credited his father Guy for his positive and encouraging reactions to his losses. The American also disclosed that his dad rarely gave out compliments, but expressed appreciation that his father would never lie to him to make him feel better.

"He was never one of those parents that would be upset if I lost. He’d say: 'Don’t worry. In a couple of years you’ll be so much better than that guy.' But he’s also the one person I can always trust to keep it real. He’ll tell me if it’s bad. And if he tells me that it’s good then it’s really good, because it’s tough to get a compliment. He’s not someone who’s going to lie to make me feel good," Fritz said.

Fritz opened up about his family while competing at the Eastbourne Open in the lead-up to Wimbledon. The defending champion's second-round clash with Joao Fonseca was suspended overnight because of darkness after both players had claimed a set each. The duo will continue their thrilling match on Thursday, June 26.

Taylor Fritz has been joined by his girlfriend Morgan Riddle in the United Kingdom and will enjoy her support during his title defense at the ATP 250 event.

