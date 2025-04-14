Taylor Fritz supports son Jordan from the sidelines as duo look to build new dynasty in sports

Proud dad Taylor Fritz shared images of eight-year-old son Jordan's soccer prowess. Fritz became a father at 19 when he was married to fellow professional tennis player Raquel Pedraza. The couple divorced in December 2019 when Jordan was two years old, and Fritz is now in a high-profile relationship with influencer Morgan Riddle.

2024 US Open finalist Fritz has had a slow start on the court to 2025. He was a semifinalist at last month's Miami Open, where he was beaten by emerging teenager Jakub Mensik, who then went on to defeat Novak Djokovic in the final. Only one other quarterfinal, at Delray Beach, represents a less-than-stellar start to the year from the World No. 4.

The same cannot be said for Taylor's son Jordan. Fritz posted an image of Jordan on the soccer field to his Instagram account, applauding his son's on-field exploits, and suggesting that sports might be in Jordan's future.

"4-1. 2 goals 1 assist. Fritz sports dynasty loading."

Fritz did not play at last week's Monte Carlo Open. He is rumored to be struggling with an injury, and it is not clear when he intends to join the European leg of the ATP Tour.

Taylor Fritz has a long history of athletic achievement in his family

Both of Taylor Fritz's parents played tennis. His mother, Kathy May, was once a top ten WTA player. She reached the quarterfinals at the US Open and French Open in the 1970s. His father, Guy Fritz, also played on the ATP Tour and is a tennis teacher. His uncle, Harry Fritz, also played professionally.

Fritz attributes having Jordan so young to making him a better player, particularly in terms of managing his workload and personal life. He still doesn't see as much of Jordan as he'd like. He told Haute Living, as reported by People (in September 2024):

“I think [having a kid] taught me a lot of lessons about time management. I have to juggle all these different things. It also taught me to not care so much about other people’s opinions. There was a lot of talk when I was younger. I was always very concerned about how my career would be affected."

"I have a son that I don't get to see near as much as I'd like. As it stands right now, I just have to try to see him as much as I possibly can," he said on Netflix’s Break Point via People.

Taylor Fritz is at the forefront of American tennis. Given his family history and son Jordan's progress on the soccer pitch, he could be proven right that the young goalscorer will carry the Fritz name to sporting success in the future.

