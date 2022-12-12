Taylor Fritz and his son Jordan get "one of the coolest gifts ever" from Nike after USMNT's FIFA World Cup campaign

Taylor Fritz received a special gift for himself and his son Jordan from sports apparel giant Nike, in the form of jerseys of the US men's national soccer team (USMNT). The American No. 1, who is a soccer fan, was thrilled to receive the blue and white jerseys of the USA team, calling it "one of the coolest gifts ever."

Nike, who is also an official partner of USMNT, sent the jerseys to Fritz as a present shortly after the team's fairly successful FIFA World Cup campaign. In a tough group that also included the likes of England, Wales, and Iran, the American team finished in second place to qualify for the Round of 16. However, their campaign ended with a loss to the Netherlands.

Fritz proudly presented his and his five-year-old son Jordan's fresh USMNT jerseys on social media.

"@Nike one of the coolest gifts ever"[email protected] jerseys for myself and Jordan," Taylor Fritz wrote on Instagram.

Fritz closely followed the US team's FIFA World Cup campaign and shared a message of positivity regarding the team's future after their campaign came to an end in the knockout stages. The World No. 9 felt that, through their performances, the USMNT proved they belonged on the big stage.

"Honestly positive times ahead, I feel like we showed we belonged for the first time in a while @USMNT," Fritz expressed on Twitter.

Taylor Fritz clinches another title and $1 million paycheck

Taylor Fritz won the Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition tournament in Riyadh on Saturday and took home prize money worth $1 million in the process. Fritz won three consecutive matches against Hubert Hurkacz, Cameron Norrie, and Daniil Medvedev, respectively, to clinch the title in Saudi Arabia.

While it is an exhibition tournament that does not count for ranking points or tour-level titles, it could prove to be an important boost in confidence for the American ahead of next season.

Fritz ended his 2022 season in a team event - the Davis Cup - and will start his 2023 season in a team event as well. He will join the likes of Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, and Denis Kudla in a star-studded American team for the inaugural United Cup in January.

