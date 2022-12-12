"Let me get some of that bag bro" - Frances Tiafoe jokes with Taylor Fritz after World No. 9 takes home $1 million at Diriyah Tennis cup

Taylor Fritz's Diriyah Tennis Cup triumph has made many of his fans happy, but only compatriot Frances Tiafoe has found a very unique way to react to his win.

Fritz won the exhibition tournament in Saudi Arabia by defeating Daniil Medvedev 7-6(5), 6-3 in the final, thus pocketing $1 million. He previously beat Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals and Cameron Norrie in the semifinals.

The American posted an image of himself with the Diriyah Tennis Cup trophy on Instagram with the caption reading:

"Diriyah Tennis Cup CHAMPION 🏆 For real this last year has felt like a dream, thank you everyone for the support all year long, time to get some training in and I’ll see you in Australia for 2023."

Frances Tiafoe commented on Fritz's post, jokingly asking him for a portion of the prize money he earned from the tournament.

"Bruh let me get some of that bag bro," the 24-year-old said.

Frances Tiafoe joked with Taylor Fritz after the latter won the Diriyah Tennis Cup

Speaking about his victory over Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz said that it was a difficult match and he was happy to get wins like these. The 25-year-old also remarked that he enjoyed his time in Saudi Arabia and hoped to be back.

"Last time we played, he won. He told me I was the better player in the first set and it’s kind of reversed this time. It was a really tough match. He was in control. He had all the chances. Every time he had a breakpoint, I played really well and always kind of came up with what I needed to. And then I played well in the tiebreakers and the big points so I was then able to steal it away from him," Fritz said after the match.

“I’m super happy whenever I get these kinds of wins because I played the big points really well. I want to thank all the sponsors that made this event possible. It’s a really great event. The field speaks for itself, you have all the best players in the world coming here. I felt the support from the fans all week, I felt the love. It was a great four, five days here and I hope to be back," he added.

Frances Tiafoe will compete in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship next

Frances Tiafoe in action at the Paris Masters

Frances Tiafoe is scheduled to compete next at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, which will take place in Abu Dhabi from December 16-18. He will join World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Cameron Norrie.

The 24-year-old is currently enjoying his time off from the tour, having recently visited New York, where he attended the NBA match between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.

Frances Tiafoe won 35 out of 60 matches this season, with his best performance being reaching the semifinals of the US Open before losing to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. His last appearance on tour was at the Paris Masters, where he reached the quarterfinals.

