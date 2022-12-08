Frances Tiafoe is making the most of the off-season by pursuing his other interests besides tennis. A die-hard basketball fan, he was in the audience supporting the New York Knicks in their clash against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks, who have been rather underwhelming this season, played a pretty good match to come out on top against the Hawks, winning 113-89. Julius Randle was the star of the night, as his 34 points and 17 rebounds helped the Knicks score a much-needed victory.

Tiafoe was seen enjoying the proceedings and looked quite pleased with how the Knicks performed. The American then received a shout-out from the official NBA Twitter account.

"Frances Tiafoe supporting the @nyknicks at The Garden tonight!" - NBA on Twitter

Tiafoe also had a quick courtside chat with Knicks player Immanuel Quickley following the conclusion of the match, congratulating him on the team's victory.

"Reppin’ the DMV 🎾🤝🏀" - New York Knicks on Instagram

Frances Tiafoe will return to action at Mubadala World Tennis Championship next week

Frances Tiafoe at the 2022 Rolex Paris Masters.

While Frances Tiafoe is currently enjoying a well-deserved break, it won't be long before he's back in action. He's slated to compete in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship on December 16. He's up against Andrey Rublev in his first match and if victorious, he will then take on World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

The American faced off against the Spaniard in the semifinals of the US Open earlier this year. The match went down to the wire, with Alcaraz coming out on top in the fifth set. He would go on to win the title as well, defeating Casper Ruud in the final for his maiden Grand Slam triumph.

Tiafoe will then represent his country in the inaugural edition of the United Cup, which will be held from December 29 - January 8. Along with him, the American squad consists of Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys, Denis Kudla, Alycia Parks, Hunter Reese and Desirae Krawczyk.

The team is captained by David Witt, the former coach of Venus Williams and the current coach of Pegula. The Americans have been drawn in Group C along with Germany and the Czech Republic, with their matches taking place in Sydney. The US squad is one of the strongest and most well-rounded in the competition, so it won't be surprising to see them go all the way.

