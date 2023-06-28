Andy Murray has taken inspiration from Novak Djokovic when it comes to physical fitness, believes John McEnroe, who is of the opinion that the Brit is among the top 12 favorites at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

Murray will be unseeded at Wimbledon this year as he could not get into the seeding spots despite a late surge in the grass swing. Djokovic, meanwhile, will be seeded second, missing out on the top spot to World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Speaking to the Guardian ahead of the tournament, McEnroe hailed Murray's resurgence, marveling at how the former World No. 1 is still playing at the top level after his hip-replacement surgery back in 2018. For motivation, John McEnroe reckons Murray must have looked at Djokovic, who looks 25 despite being 36 years old, according to the American icon.

“I’m sure [Andy Murray has been] been inspired by Novak [Djokovic] because they are the same age [36] and look at this guy who looks like he’s 25,” he said. “So they do crazy things now with the medical people – I didn’t know how he is even playing in the first place. So I’m amazed that he’s been able to get back and it’s been a long, hard road. I’m pulling for him to do something.”

Touching on Murray's prospects at Wimbledon, McEnroe spoke highly of his prowess on grass and expected him to go deep in the tournament if he can get a couple of good breaks along the way. Andy Murray winning a third title at SW19, however, was a big, albeit not impossible, task, asserted the seven-time Grand Slam champion.

“I put him in the top dozen players that understand what it takes to compete and do well on grass,” said McEnroe. “So from that alone, if he gets a couple breaks here and there and gets going, who knows what could happen? Winning it, that’s a big ask, but you never know.”

"I want to finish my career on the tennis court" - Andy Murray

cinch Championships - Day Two

Andy Murray spoke about his retirement plans in a recent interview, revealing that he would like to go out on the tennis court on his own terms instead of being forced to make the decision because of an injury.

While the 36-year-old did have plans for when he wanted to hang up his racquets, he insisted that it was not happening anytime soon.

"I want to finish my career on the tennis court. It's something I have an idea about when it is I would like to stop and a plan for that - certainly nothing immediate," Andy Murray said.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes