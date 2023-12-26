Serena Williams has aired her discomfort with having doors held open for her, prompting a hilarious response from her sister Venus Williams.

Venus and Serena Williams forged an incredible legacy in tennis, dominating the sport with their remarkable achievements. While Venus holds seven Grand Slam titles, Serena recorded a whopping 23 Major titles, an Open Era record in women's tennis.

The siblings also established one of the most enthralling and compelling rivalries in the history of the sport. They locked horns in 31 tour-level encounters, with the 23-time Grand Slam champion enjoying a 19-12 lead in their head-to-head record.

While Serena retired from professional tennis at the US Open last year, Venus Williams is still going strong and is expected to make her return to the court during the Sunshine Double in March 2024.

Serena Williams recently took to social media and voiced her frustration regarding somebody holding the door open for her when she was quite a distance away, as this forced her to rush to the door, which left her sweating and stressed.

"Thank you for holding the door open for me…. But if I’m a football field away please go ahead and go in… I don’t wanna rush- by the time I get there I’m sweating like crazy and stressed 🙈. Anyone feel me?" she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Venus Williams shared a hilarious response to her sister's predicament, commenting:

"Gosh I’ve been making the mistake to be hustling all this time?!"

Venus Williams on Serena Williams' daughter Adira's name: "She has a beautiful name, which has this connotation of being strong"

Venus Williams and Serena Williams

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their second daughter, Adira River, in September of this year. Venus Williams recently revealed that the 23-time Grand Slam champion had sought her input on naming her daughter.

"The most important thing is obviously the birth of my new niece Adira. Serena asked me – I know I don’t have a vote and I know Alexis is so much more important than me – she’s like, ‘What should I name her?’ And I said, 'Whatever you want,'" Venus Williams said in her recent ‘Life Updates’ video on YouTube (08:22).

Although Venus admitted to having opinions on her niece's name, she disclosed that she refrained from voicing them, expressing her belief that Serena and her husband had to come to that decision as a family.

"Of course, I had opinions. I wanted to name her a certain name. But I didn’t say anything because that’s not my job. They’re supposed to decide as a family what they want to name their daughter. I did not carry her for nine months and I don’t change her diaper every day, although I would. I really would. So, I stayed out of it," she said.

The former World No. 1 then enthusiastically gushed over Serena's choice of name. She also expressed her desire to have kids just as cute as her sister's daughters, joking about wanting to 'put in an order' for a baby.

"She has a beautiful name. Her name is Adira, which has this connotation of being strong, and she is beautiful. I literally just want to put an order in and say, ‘Hey, can you get my baby here in one year and make it just as cute as Olympia and Adira.’ They're such beautiful kids," she added.

