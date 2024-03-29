“I’m out of the tennis business but it would be an honor if Novak Djokovic would throw my name in the hat” – Jimmy Connors on becoming Serb’s coach

Jimmy Connors recently weighed in on the idea of joining forces with Novak Djokovic as head coach after the Serb parted ways with Goran Ivanisevic.

Djokovic trained under Ivanisevic from June 2019 to March 2024. He won a total of 23 tour titles, including nine Grand Slams, and claimed three Yeard End World No. 1 finishes on the men's singles circuit during this period.

However, after a rather quiet start to the 2024 season, the Serb bid adieu to Ivanisevic, giving rise to speculations about his next coach. He has previously worked with tennis legends like Boris Becker and Andre Agassi.

During the latest episode of the Advantage Connors podcast, Brett Connors put his father and eight-time Grand Slam champion Jimmy Connors on the spot by asking him whether he would be willing to replace Ivanisevic. Jimmy denied the proposition, saying [at 34:36]:

"I'm out of the tennis business Brett. I love doing a tennis podcast and hanging with you and talking tennis but you know, if the opportunity arose, it would certainly be a pleasure, an honor if he would even throw my name in the hat."

Jimmy continued:

"But as far as it goes, we were just talking about Danielle Collins and how life changes and life goes on and right now, I’m happy doing what I’m doing now. I love my life, I love everything about it."

"Novak Djokovic's and your game kind of match up the most" - Brett Connors tells Jimmy Connors

Novak Djokovic

During the same episode of the Advantage Connors podcast, Brett Connors told Jimmy Connors that Novak Djokovic's style of play resembles his.

"I think it would be an interesting dynamic because you guys are similar. Out of the Big 3 players, I always feel like Novak's and your game kind of match up the most," Brett said at [36:17].

He added:

"You get compared to Nadal the way you give everything and try on every point but with Djokovic, the return, the backhand, coming in."

Brett apparently tried to convince both Jimmy and the 24-time Grand Slam champion to shake hands. He said:

"He doesn't play every week, that’s one of the things that might benefit. You don’t want to be on the road 40 weeks a year but neither does he. He’s probably only playing kind of the big events. Djoker, give him a call if you're thinking about it."

Notably, Jimmy Connors carries the experience of coaching Grand Slam champions including Andy Roddick and Maria Sharapova, and Eugenie Bouchard.

