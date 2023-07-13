Jannik Sinner is gearing up for a blockbuster clash at the semifinals of the 2023 Wimbledon against 23-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

The two players locked horns in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon. The Italian started strong and was two sets up before the defending champion expertly navigated his way back into the match and closed the five-set battle in his favor.

In an interview with Eurosport, the 21-year-old spoke about his progress since his last match against the Serb and shared his excitement towards a maiden Grand Slam semifinal at SW19.

“I'm excited. I'm looking forward to this kind of match, because in my mind I feel like I have learned many things from last year's lesson,” Sinner said.

Sinner, who is currently at his career-high ranking of World No. 8, stated that he was both physically and mentally better prepared to face the 7-time Wimbledon champion this time around.

“I feel like that I have improved a lot throughout one year. Physically, mentally is a little a little bit different because I'm a top 10 player now and I'm looking forward to this," he said.

"...special court against a very special player" - Jannik Sinner looks forward to semifinal clash with Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner spoke highly of Novak Djokovic in his interview with Eurosport, highlighting the 36-year-old's ability to adapt to any given situation.

The Italian stated that although watching a replay of their last year's encounter at Wimbledon would help him study his opponent, there will be many other factors to consider going into the clash.

“I am going to watch [last year’s quarter-final], knowing that it is going to be a completely different match, because I am different but I feel like also he has improved,” he said. "He is playing much better, so it's going to be a very tactical match. Let's see how the situation is going to be - if we play with the roof closed, if it's raining, if there is sun, if it's windy, all these kinds of things."

Sinner also took a moment to soak in his recent success before gearing up for the upcoming encounter. This will be the 21-year-old's maiden Grand Slam semifinal, having competed in the quarterfinals at all four Majors.

He is now the third Italian man to enter the semifinals at Wimbledon after Nicola Pietrangeli and 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini.

“It means a lot, many hours of work on the court and sacrifices, and it feels good,” Sinner said. “In the other way, the tournament is not finished. I’m happy, I'm pleased that I can play my first semi-final here in this special court against a very special player."

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic will lock horns in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday, July 14.

Poll : 0 votes