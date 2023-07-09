Wimbledon 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 7

Day 8 of Wimbledon 2023 will see the fourth round of the singles tournaments take place as eight spots in the quarterfinals of both men's and women's events are up for grabs.

Defending champion and third seed Elena Rybakina will take on 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia. Last year's runner-up and sixth seed Ons Jabeur will be up against two-time Wimbledon champion and ninth seed Petra Kvitova.

In the men's singles tournament, top seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on Matteo Berrettini while third seed Daniil Medvedev will take on Jiri Lehecka. The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune and Aryna Sabalenka will also be in action and will hope to book their respective spots in the quarterfinals.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 8 of Wimbledon 2023.

Schedule for Day 8 at Wimbledon 2023

Centre Court

Starting at 1:30 pm local time: (3) Elena Rybakina vs (13) Beatriz Haddad Maia

Followed by: (6) Ons Jabeur vs Petra Kvitova

Followed by: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Berrettini

Court 1

Starting at 1 pm local time: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Jiri Lehecka

Followed by: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (21) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Followed by: (6) Holger Rune vs (21) Grigor Dimitrov

Court 2

Starting at 11 am local time: (25) Madison Keys vs (Q) Mirra Andreeva

Followed by: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Christopher Eubanks

Followed by: (5) Santiago Gonzalez / Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Toby Samuel / Connor Thompson

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch Day 8 of Wimbledon 2023 live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All Wimbledon matches will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches at the grass-court Major will be shown on Eurosport and the BBC.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on the Nine Network.

India: All matches can be viewed on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select HD.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Wimbledon 2023 match timings

The first match on all courts except the two main arenas will commence at 11 am local time.

Play on Centre Court will begin at 1:30 pm, while matches on Court 1 will begin at 1 pm.

Country Date Start Time (Centre Court) Start Time (Court 1) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA July 10, 2023 8:30 am ET 8:00 am ET 6:00 am ET Canada July 10, 2023 8:30 am ET 8:00 am ET 6:00 am ET UK July 10, 2023 1:30 pm BST 1 pm BST 11:00 am ET India July 10, 2023 6:00 pm IST 5:30 pm IST 3:30 pm IST

