Coco Gauff has emphasized her commitment to her tennis career by putting life goals, such as marriage and motherhood, on the back burner.

Gauff won her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open, defeating Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final. The American carried her success into 2024, defending her ASB Classic title and reaching the Australian Open semifinals.

However, Gauff's performance during the Middle East swing was less impressive, as she lost her opening match at the Qatar Open and recorded a quarterfinal exit at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Nevertheless, the World No. 3 appears to be in formidable form at the 2024 Indian Wells Open. Following wins over Clara Burel and Lucia Bronzetti, she commemorated her 20th birthday by claiming a commanding 6-0, 6-2 victory against Elise Mertens to reach the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event.

Following her triumph, Gauff reflected on her life and tennis goals as she entered her 20s. Discussing her career, the American outlined her aspirations to add to her Grand Slam tally and clinch a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics or the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"I guess tennis goals, definitely to win some more slams, and I want to medal at this Olympics or 2028. That would be cool," Coco Gauff said at a press conference.

In regards to her personal life goals, the American disclosed that she hadn't thought that far ahead but hilariously emphasized that marriage and kids were definitely not on the cards anytime soon, as she was entirely focused on tennis.

"Then life goals, honestly, I haven't thought that far. Yeah, I mean, I'm not trying to do anything, I'm not trying to get married or anything (smiling). Definitely no kids. Yeah, just tennis right now and we'll see where life takes me off the court," she added.

Coco Gauff to take on Yue Yuan in Indian Wells QF

Coco Gauff is the reigning US Open champion

Following her win over Elise Mertens, Coco Gauff expressed satisfaction with triumphing on her birthday and her straightforward win in the fourth round, expressing her desire to continue her stellar run at the Indian Wells Open.

"Yeah, feels good. Finally got a win on my birthday, which is great. Yeah, I have nothing to say about the match. It was pretty straightforward and hopefully I can continue the good tennis," she said during the same press conference.

Gauff will face Yuan Yue in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event. The 25-year-old Chinese pulled off a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 upset over 11th seed Daria Kasatkina to book her place against the American.

Should Gauff emerge victorious in their quarterfinal matchup, she will battle it out against Maria Sakkari or Emma Navarro for a place in the final.