Carlos Alcaraz booked his spot in the semifinals of the Japan Open for the first time, taking down Brandon Nakashima in the quarterfinals on Sunday. The World No. 1, playing his first singles tournament since the US Open, prevailed 6-2, 6-4 against the American.

Ad

Up next, Alcaraz will take on Casper Ruud, his teammate at the recently concluded Laver Cup. Meanwhile, in the other semifinal, it is an all-American affair, with Taylor Fritz locking horns with Jenson Brooksby. Four out of the eight quarterfinalists in Tokyo this week, in fact, were players representing the USA.

Speaking to the press afterwards, Alcaraz was happy to see the Spanish flag in the final-4 at Tokyo, in his very first attempt playing at the Japan Open. The six-time Grand Slam champion also sent a cryptic message about American players, commenting that he wanted to stop them from going any further.

Ad

Trending

"It's great to advance and play another semifinal. It's special because it's my first time playing in Japan, here in Tokyo. Reaching the semifinals in my first appearance is a huge deal. I'm just trying not to let the Americans get any further. It's great to see a Spanish flag in the draw," Alcaraz said (translated from Spanish quotes via Punto de Break).

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz then dedicated a message of gratitude to the Japanese fans cheering him on in Tokyo, saying:

"I think I had to play more aggressively than usual because I wanted him to run a lot more than me, that was my goal before the match. I hope the fans are enjoying the matches, that they're enjoying the tennis. And I can only thank the people who support me because they give me a lot of energy."

Ad

Alcaraz comes into the clash against Ruud with a 4-1 lead in the head-to-head record against the Norwegian.

Carlos Alcaraz on his current run of form: "This is probably the best moment of my career"

Kinoshita Group Japan Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz is now on a 16-match winning streak (excluding Laver Cup), stretching all the way back to the Cincinnati Open. After winning Cincinnati and the US Open, the Spaniard is now two matches away from winning three singles titles on the trot.

Ad

Commenting on that in his press conference, the Spaniard admitted that this is the 'best' period of his career and that he feels like he can do anything on the court.

"This is probably the best moment of my career. I feel really good on the court; every time I step on the court, I feel like I can do anything. I'm coming to the end of the season with a lot of confidence, and these types of matches, at this level, help me a lot to keep that confidence high," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Ad

The World No. 1 added:

"I just try to set goals before matches, before tournaments, and I try to achieve them. I think that helps me a lot to play great tennis and stay focused during the match."

Alcaraz is next set to play at the Shanghai Masters, and has already qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shyam Kamal Shyam is a journalist and content manager who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. He has followed the sport for over two decades and considers Roger Federer the G.O.A.T. Shyam believes in accurate stories that provide detailed knowledge and insight, and strives to bring the same to his readers. Shyam has good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More