"I'm two completely different people on court and in life" - Daniil Medvedev on being a 'calmer' person away from tennis

Daniil Medvedev is not one to hide his emotions on the court. His straightforward personality has given way to a fair few confrontations over the years, but if the Russian’s words are anything to go by, he is a completely different person off the tennis court.

In a recent interview with Sports Express, Medvedev said the competitive nature of the sport brings out his outspoken side. With there being no competition off-court, the Russian said he was a much calmer person.

The former World No. 1 explained that he always tries to stay focused on himself.

“I’m two completely different people on the court and in life,” Daniil Medvedev said. “Because I don’t have a competitive aspect in life, I don’t compete with anyone, and I have no desire to do so.”

“Due to this, I live calmer than I behave on the court. Many people can be jealous and say something behind your back. I try never to do this because I focus on myself, on how I can live better for myself and my family,” he added.

Medvedev went on to say that sharing the court with another player in a competitive setting makes it harder for him to concentrate.

“On the court, this concentration goes a lot further. After all, maybe this is my problem, that there I cannot concentrate only on myself. And therefore I become a completely different person,” Daniil Medvedev said.

“I understand that life does not end with tennis” - Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev at the Miami Open.

Daniil Medvedev reflected on his journey and how working with a psychologist and a good coaching team has helped him become a more composed person.

“I think working with a psychologist, a good coach, and the team around me helped,” Daniil Medvedev said. “And finally, as I grow older, I have more victories and more losses.”

The Russian added that he no longer takes the victories and losses too seriously.

“The more matches I have behind me with any outcome, the better I understand that life does not end with tennis,” the Russian said.

“Yes, this is a very important part of my life, and I try to do almost everything in order to play tennis better. But in the end, the match won or lost is over and nothing can be changed,” he added.

Medvedev will open his Monte-Carlo Masters campaign with a second-round encounter against either Jordan Thompson or Gael Monfils.